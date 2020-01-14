Historian: Recounting Chief Big Foot's last days at Geneva Lake

As a result of the council, the 30 Chieftains agreed to give up the land on which they lived — some million acres — within three years and in exchange were to receive an equal amount of land in Kansas. In exchange, the U.S. government agreed to transport them and pay all costs for the trip and to support them for one year after their arrival. Nearly $1 million was to be dispersed in various ways for their benefit. They were to receive the annual sum of $16,000 for 20 years, in addition to mills, blacksmith shops, physicians, the promotion of education, domestic arts, and other contributions that civilization could provide.

Chief Big Foot had a prominent part in the Council and signed the treaty giving up his land on Geneva Lake. Before they left the Grand Council, some $83,000 in goods and $50,000 in silver coins were dispersed to the various tribes in attendance. The final scene at the Grand Council was a great “war dance,” in which some 800 took part.

In a piece titled, “Chicago’s Last Great War Dance,” the Chicago Tribune later described the dance as follows: “The warriors armed with tomahawks and war clubs gathered on the north side of the river, east of the present State Street and west of the ‘Lake House,’ a hotel which was at the northeast corner of Rush and Water Streets. All the Indians were naked, except for a strip of cloth around the loins. Their bodies were covered over with a great variety of brilliant paints. On their faces, they seemed to have their art of hideous decoration: foreheads, cheeks, and noses painted with curved stripes of red and vermillion, and edged with black points, giving the appearance of a horrid grin. Their long, coarse black hair was gathered into scalp locks on the top of their heads and decorated with a profusion of hawk and eagle feathers, some of which were strung together extending down the back nearly to the ground. The procession was led by what answered for a band of music, which created a discordant din of hideous noises produced by beating on hollow vessels and sticks and clubs together.