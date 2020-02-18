Historian uncovers new details of Williams Bay founder Israel Williams

WILLIAMS BAY — If you are familiar with the history of Williams Bay, you have heard about Captain Israel Williams. It is pretty common knowledge he was the founder of Williams Bay. What is not as commonly known is the entire story of the Williams family’s arrival in the newly opened Wisconsin Territory.
Fortunately, towns in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts kept detailed records, and the Historical Society in Ashfield, Massachusetts, has spent countless hours collecting and preserving them. So when I asked their historian for information on Israel Williams, she was able to tell me not only about Israel himself, but also his wife, children, and his extended family.
Recently I became privy to a locally held collection of Williams correspondence and documents that were salvaged from the rubble of the Williams home when it was razed in the early 1960s. The collection includes scores of letters spanning almost 50 years. One of those letters is the first letter Captain Williams received after his arrival at Geneva Lake. Between the information from the Ashfield Historical Society and information in the letters, I believe this is the most accurate telling to date of the Williams family’s decision to settle in Wisconsin.
For those who may not know about Captain Williams, I’ll begin with a short recap of his life. Israel Williams was born on Sept. 24, 1789, in Franklin County, Massachusetts. He was the eighth child of Ephraim and Mercy (Daniels) Williams. Israel was married to Lavina Joy, the daughter of Revolutionary War veteran Nehemiah and Hannah (Leach) Joy in 1808. They had 11 children, nine who survived to adulthood: Moses Daniels (1809), William (1811-1811), Israel Junior (1812), Francis (1814), Lavina (1816), Royal Joy (1818), Austin Jackson (1820), Hannah Leach (1822), Fordyce (1824-1825), Fordice (1828), and Festus Allen (1833).
You may have heard that Israel Williams was a captain in the War of 1812. This is not true.
F.G. Howe named the men who served in the Ashfield militia in “History of the Town of Ashfield” (1910):
“It was well known that Massachusetts was opposed to the war and refused the aid of the State militia. But in the fall of 1814, there was a danger of the British invading the state, so Governor Strong ordered a draft upon the State militia. Nine men were required from Ashfield, and on Sunday the 11th day of September, the two companies, North and South, were hurriedly called together, and the following men drafted as ordered: Joshua Knowlton, Eli Eldredge, Josiah Kelley, David Vincent, Cotton Mather, Anson Bement, George Hall, Capt. Justus Smith, and Ziba Leonard Jr. They helped to form a regiment of infantry made up of the companies in the northern part of old Hampshire County under the command of Col. Thomas Longley of Hawley. There was no fighting, and at the end of about six weeks, the men returned to their homes.”
However, a certificate presented to Israel Williams by Levi Lincoln, governor and commander-in-chief of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, on July 6, 1825, gave him a commission as captain in a Company in the Fifth Regiment of Infantry in the Second Brigade and Fourth Division of the Militia of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This certificate is in a collection of Williams documents at Barrett Memorial Library.
Captain Williams came from a prominent family who had large land holdings in the towns of Ashfield and Buckland in Franklin County, Massachusetts. According to early deed records, Captain Williams alone owned or leased well over 500 acres in Franklin County.
One parcel of his land was an apple orchard where he had a cider mill and two distilleries. He distilled the cider to make brandy. He stored his cider in large vats in his cellar. This farm is now the Clark Brothers Apple Orchard and the Red Gate Farm on Apple Valley Road in Buckland.
One must wonder why Captain Williams left this comfortable life in Massachusetts for the wild territory of Wisconsin. According to historical records, there had been a western migration from Ashfield beginning in 1811, when Joseph Stocking and his uncle, Jonathan Smith, moved to Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Several neighbors of the Williams family in Ashfield and Buckland went to Wisconsin in the 1830s.
Oliver Rawson and his wife, Lois Howes, had been encouraged to come to Wisconsin by their son-in-law, Elihu Higgins, who had moved there sometime after 1832. Following the completion of land surveys by John Brink and his associates in 1835, the land was open for settlement in 1836.
In the late spring of 1836, Captain Williams traveled to Michigan with his two oldest sons, 26-year-old Moses and 24-year-old Israel Jr., and their wives, Lucinda and Eliza. Having heard about the abundant and fertile land in the Wisconsin Territory, Moses and Israel Jr. journeyed on to Walworth County, where they claimed land on the south shore of Geneva Lake.
Israel Jr.’s claim was near where the military academy stood (now South Shore Club). As late as the 1890s, the indentation of this cabin could still be seen on the grounds of Kayes Park. Moses claimed land, which he called Nine Oaks, on what would later be Edward Ayers estate (now Abbey Springs.) Once their cabins were built, the young men returned to Michigan to report their findings to their father. The brothers then returned to Wisconsin with their wives, and Captain Williams returned to Ashfield.
Brothers Royal, age 18, and Austin, age 16, traveled to Milwaukee and then made their way to Geneva Lake by foot in August 1836.
Back in Ashfield, Captain Williams began preparations that would allow him and his family to join his sons in Wisconsin. According to deed records, Captain Williams sold 400 acres of land in Ashfield and Buckfield. As the weather warmed in the spring of 1837, a steady stream of settlers arrived in Walworth County. Among them were Captain Williams, his wife Lavina, four of their children, and Mrs. Williams’ mother, Hannah Joy. Son Francis remained in the East to complete his education.
The family likely traveled by schooner through the Great Lakes, probably to Milwaukee and then on to the south shore of Geneva Lake, arriving on July 4, 1837. For most of next year, Captain Williams and his family lived in the homes of Moses and Israel Jr.
The following letter dated Aug. 27, is the first letter received by Captain Williams at Geneva Lake; it contains the spelling and punctuation of the original. By leaving the errors, I think it adds to its historical value.
The letter includes greetings from Captain Williams son’ Francis, his brother Daniel and his father Ephraim. The letter was carried to Captain Williams at Geneva Lake “by the favor of Mr. Sears.”
The letter clears up when Captain Williams arrived at Geneva Lake. Much of what has been written and repeated says Captain Williams arrived on July 4, 1836. Fact is, it was his son, Israel, who arrived in 1836 along with his brothers. Captain Williams and the rest of the family actually arrived on July 4, 1837.
Ashfield Aug 27th 1837 “Dear Parents, Brothers & Sisters, It is with much pleasure I embrace this opportunity of writing you. Mr. Sears expects to start for Wisconsin next Wednesday. My health is good as it has been since I last saw you. I am now spending vacation at Uncle Daniel’s; I have been here more than a week. Have been haying, find myself quite tough to work. Have mowed in the haying field 7 days. Have took my turn with the hired men. So far must judge my health is pretty good. I think I should make a pretty good farmer in Wisconsin now. I have not visited any of the Uncle’s except Apollos. Have seen Uncle Ezra, his family were all well. Clarissa is married. I believe he has assigned over ‘his property to Freeman and Clark, not being able to satisfy his creditors at the time. I have been at Grandsire’s, they are all well. I expect Uncle Abel will write you by Mr. Sears. The rest of the relation are well as far as I have been informed. I expect to visit them soon. Cousin Edwin was married July 4th. Elisha’s health is rather poor. Cousin Daniel is also published to Miss Sanderson. I have not yet visited the old neighborhood, expect to go out on Wednesday. People are all well there so far as I have learned. Elijah Shaw has bought part of the Cobb-lot. Mr. Baldwin is yet preaching here. They have not yet been able to raise all of his salary. I should think it rather doubtful whether he staid here a great length of time. It has been a very pressing time here about money, although I think not quite so much so just now as for some time past. Mr. Asa Sanderson and Elder Martin have both assigned over their property. No more news in particular.
“I received two letters, one from Moses and one from Lavina by the same mail just 13 days from the time they were dated. I received one from Royal a few days previous. Was exceedingly glad to receive them as there were many flying reports here, which I could not credit. I heard that all but one or two of the family had been killed by Indians, and once I heard that Israel had lost his wife, and did not know but she had returned to Charlemont and that he had been seen in Charlemont in search of her. You are aware that such reports had not enough of the appearance of truth to give me much uneasiness. Still I was glad of the letters that I might refute them for the information of others. I have seen the letter which you wrote to Grand-Sire’s. It has been sent to most of the Uncle’s. I received a paper from you when at Buffalo.
“I was rejoiced to receive the letters from Moses and Lavina. I am glad that Moses has not forgotten me, and hope he will continue the remembrance. It seemed like old times to receive a letter from Lavina. Yet I am afraid from her letter, that she is not sufficiently guarded among strangers. In the little which I have seen of the world I have seen many wolves in Sheep’s Clothing. I wish every sister of mine (I speak from a brother’s heart) to be particularly cautious into whose company they go. Tried friendship alone can be implicitly relied upon. Entire confidence, I think/should only be bestowed there. I was sorry to learn that you had attended the theatre, I consider them as the most corrupting places which young persons can attend. (I have one private word for Lavina, your hand will probably be solicited, be in no haste, and bestow it on none but a person of worth and piety.) Pardon me for speaking with the freedom of an absent brother. I hope Hannah will ‘put off the girl entirely, and assume the woman.’ She is old enough to do it.
“I found my situation at Williamstown quite pleasant last term. Expect to continue boarding with Mrs. Porter. She sent her respects to Mother, and said you need not give yourself any uneasiness about Francis as she would take the best of care of him if he were sick. I expect to hear recitations as usual, ring the bell which pays part of my expenses. Probably shall not teach next winter on account of the bell.
“I feel that you need much grace to sustain you. I very much regret that you cannot enjoy Sabbath and sanctuary privileges. I hope you will continue those meetings; and keep the Sabbath even more strictly than we used to do in Massachusetts. I feel deeply when I consider how poor are the religious privileges of my younger brothers and sisters. I feel that religion is the only thing that can keep us from the dangers and temptations by which we are surrounded. Oh! that all my impenitent friends would choose God as their portion in their youth. It is a time of great coldness throughout the churches in this part of the country. The state of religion in Ashfield is nearly the same as when you left. Yet I believe there are some who are sighing over the desolations of Zion; who are praying for the Spirit of the Lord to breath upon these dry bones that they may live. Pray for us that we may all be faithful and perform our whole duty in the. cause of our Divine Master.
“I suppose you wish to know what are my future plans. I cannot of course form them at present. I shall probably graduate at Williamstown next Summer. I think I shall then go to a seminary in New England, Probably Andover or East Winsor. Where my future field of labor will be, if my life is spared (and God makes use of such an unworthy instrument in his cause) I cannot tell. My desire and prayer to God is that he would direct me to that field of labour where I may be most useful. I wish to hold myself in readiness to go where he shall see fit to send me. I know of nothing at present which will prevent my spending my life at the West. Perhaps I may say that my inclination would lead me strongly that way. I shall certainly wish to visit the Western Country when my studies are completed, before that time I cannot flatter myself that I shall see any of you unless you come to New England. But I must draw to a close for this evening as it is almost 10 oclock, and I believe Uncle Daniel is willing to favour you with a few lines. Cousin Rebecca says give my respects to Hannah etc. Yours in haste, with affection. F. Williams”
In Part II, the letter from son Francis continues, along with greetings from Captain Williams’ brother, Daniel, and father, Ephraim. Part II will pick up with Captain Williams’ arrival at Geneva Lake on July 4, 1837. It will reveal what he encountered in this new territory and the life he built for himself and family on the north shore of Geneva Lake.
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”