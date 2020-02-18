Historian uncovers new details of Williams Bay founder Israel Williams

Ashfield Aug 27th 1837 “Dear Parents, Brothers & Sisters, It is with much pleasure I embrace this opportunity of writing you. Mr. Sears expects to start for Wisconsin next Wednesday. My health is good as it has been since I last saw you. I am now spending vacation at Uncle Daniel’s; I have been here more than a week. Have been haying, find myself quite tough to work. Have mowed in the haying field 7 days. Have took my turn with the hired men. So far must judge my health is pretty good. I think I should make a pretty good farmer in Wisconsin now. I have not visited any of the Uncle’s except Apollos. Have seen Uncle Ezra, his family were all well. Clarissa is married. I believe he has assigned over ‘his property to Freeman and Clark, not being able to satisfy his creditors at the time. I have been at Grandsire’s, they are all well. I expect Uncle Abel will write you by Mr. Sears. The rest of the relation are well as far as I have been informed. I expect to visit them soon. Cousin Edwin was married July 4th. Elisha’s health is rather poor. Cousin Daniel is also published to Miss Sanderson. I have not yet visited the old neighborhood, expect to go out on Wednesday. People are all well there so far as I have learned. Elijah Shaw has bought part of the Cobb-lot. Mr. Baldwin is yet preaching here. They have not yet been able to raise all of his salary. I should think it rather doubtful whether he staid here a great length of time. It has been a very pressing time here about money, although I think not quite so much so just now as for some time past. Mr. Asa Sanderson and Elder Martin have both assigned over their property. No more news in particular.