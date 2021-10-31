Historic commission unveils Oak Hill Cemetery plaque

Members of the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission recently unveiled a plaque honoring Oak Hill Cemetery for being named to the National Register of Historic Places and State Register of Historic Places.

The Historic Preservation Commission conducted a dedication ceremony to unveil the plaque Oct. 16. The plaque will be placed in the cemetery.

During the ceremony, Patrick Quinn, local historian and member of the Historic Preservation Commission, presented John Notz with a certificate, making him an honorary Lake Geneva resident for helping to get the cemetery listed on the registries.

Members of the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission have been working on getting the cemetery placed on the registries for about 13 years.

Officials from the United States Department of the Interior placed Oak Hill Cemetery on the national register on April 26.

The cemetery was also placed on the State Register of Historic Places by the Wisconsin Historical Society’s State Preservation Office.

Oak Hill Cemetery was established in 1880 after what is now known as Pioneer Cemetery in the Village of Geneva became full, and village officials began looking for a location for a new cemetery.