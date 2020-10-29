Historic figures took time to mark region's early years

The group’s first accomplishment took place on Thursday, July 28, 1927, when the markers were dedicated in conjunction with the Lake Geneva Air and Water Regatta. More than 300 people gathered for the ceremony to celebrate the early days of Geneva Lake. During the ceremony, an Army airplane circled overhead and sailors from the Great Lakes Naval Training Station led a procession of 20 representatives from the Winnebago tribe, and local Boy and Girl Scouts.

M.A. Healy spoke briefly to the gathering before introducing Dr. Jenkins, who gave the first speech. He spoke of the significance of the markers’ locations, recognized Frank Featherstone who had lived in the county for 84 years, showed the antlers found by Mr. Featherstone on a Potawatomi grave, and concluded his speech by talking about the hope to someday set aside land on the shores of Geneva Lake for a campground for members of the Potawatomi tribe to return to the lake.

Dr. Charles E. Brown, director of the State Historical Museum, then spoke of making a survey of pre-historic and historic records and relics left by the early Natives of the lake, and lamented what might have been saved but wasn’t. As he concluded, Dr. Brown introduced a descendant of the Potawatomi tribe, John Gosling.