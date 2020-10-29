Historic figures took time to mark region's early years

WILLIAMS BAY — Sometime in the fall of 1926 or spring of 1927, Dr. Paul B. Jenkins of Williams Bay and S.B. Chapin, owner of Flowerside Farm near Lake Geneva, found themselves sitting side by side on a train bound for Chicago, discussing the early history of Lake Geneva.
Dr. Jenkins published the “Book of Lake Geneva” in 1922 and Mr. Chapin was instrumental in the founding of the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol in 1920.
Their conversation turned to the historical spots around the lake — the site of the Potawatomi village, the location of Chief Big Foot’s lodge, the old Indian foot trail from the foot of Lake Michigan to Big Foot Lake, and the site where the Kinzie party first viewed the lake and village in 1831.
Dr. Jenkins said, “Those spots should be marked.”
“That’s a good idea,” agreed Mr. Chapin. “How much would it cost?”
Dr. Jenkins thought a minute and replied, “Oh, about $300, I should say.”
Mr. Chapin decided then and there to make a gift of the markers. When word of the project made its way into newspapers, it garnered interest from residents around the lake, and additional offers for contributions were made.
From this conversation on the Chicago & North Western train, the idea of Geneva Lake Historical Society was born. Meeting at Yerkes Observatory on July 15, 1927, area residents S.B. Chapin, Paul B. Jenkins, M.A. Healy, Edwin B. Frost, Otto L. Schmidt, Dr. M.A. Healy, J.S. Hotton, Edward C. Jenkins, and H.B. Bensen took the first steps to organize the Historical Society.
The group’s first accomplishment took place on Thursday, July 28, 1927, when the markers were dedicated in conjunction with the Lake Geneva Air and Water Regatta. More than 300 people gathered for the ceremony to celebrate the early days of Geneva Lake. During the ceremony, an Army airplane circled overhead and sailors from the Great Lakes Naval Training Station led a procession of 20 representatives from the Winnebago tribe, and local Boy and Girl Scouts.
M.A. Healy spoke briefly to the gathering before introducing Dr. Jenkins, who gave the first speech. He spoke of the significance of the markers’ locations, recognized Frank Featherstone who had lived in the county for 84 years, showed the antlers found by Mr. Featherstone on a Potawatomi grave, and concluded his speech by talking about the hope to someday set aside land on the shores of Geneva Lake for a campground for members of the Potawatomi tribe to return to the lake.
Dr. Charles E. Brown, director of the State Historical Museum, then spoke of making a survey of pre-historic and historic records and relics left by the early Natives of the lake, and lamented what might have been saved but wasn’t. As he concluded, Dr. Brown introduced a descendant of the Potawatomi tribe, John Gosling.
Mr. Gosling did not hesitate to criticize the ways and attitudes of the white people, saying: “Why should you white people take all the credit for discovering America, when we received you as guests? The Indians have been put to one side continually, a reason for their backward and timid ways. And yet this is a free country. There is no place on these shores for a place for the Indians to camp. The beauty of the lake has been robbed. Everything has gone for the mighty dollar, no trespassing signs appear everywhere. This government is of the people, for the people, by the people, but keep out.”
The markers, four bronze tablets mounted on boulders taken from the Fontana Gravel Pit, marked the historical locations.
Marker No. 1 recognizes the old Indian trail from Lake Michigan to Geneva Lake and beyond.
Marker No. 2 recognizes the location where the Kinzie party first viewed Geneva Lake and the Potawatomi village in 1831.
Marker No. 3 recognizes the site of the Potawatomi village.
Marker No. 4 recognizes the location of Chief Big Foot’s lodge.
The markers were unveiled by S.B. Chapin, the Winnebago representatives, and the Boy and Girl Scouts.
In conjunction with the dedication of the historical markers, a number of historical pieces were displayed in Fontana, including: a six-pound stone axe found by C.D. Stevenson west of the village; a part of a mastodon tusk found in Fontana Gravel Pit; a mastodon tooth found in Williams Bay; a collection of Indian stone implements and flint pieces owned by Mrs. Marquette A. Healy; and Indian relics taken from Cedar Point in Williams Bay, Indian Hills, and Glenwood Springs in Fontana.
Also displayed were a compass and scribe owned by John Brink, who surveyed the county in 1835, and elk antlers found by Frank Featherstone.
In the following months, Dr. Brown completed his extensive survey of the shores of Geneva and Como Lakes to discover the locations of and activities of the Geneva Lake Natives. The results of Dr. Brown’s study can be found in the book, “History and Indian remains of Lake Geneva and Lake Como, Walworth County, Wisconsin Part 1 and Part 3,” written by Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Brown and published by Geneva Lake Historical Society in 1930.
The official organization of the Geneva Lake Historical Society took place at Yerkes Observatory on Sept. 23, 1927. The officers were President M.A. Healy; Vice Presidents Paul B. Jenkins, W.H. MacDonald, and L.G. Buckles; Secretary Storrs B. Barrett; Treasurer Charles D. Higgs; advisory committee S.B. Chapin, Edwin B. Frost, and J.S. Hotton.
In May 1929, the Historical Society, 100 members strong and one of the most active historical societies in Wisconsin, invited Simon Kahquados, the last known hereditary chief of the Potawatomi, and a band of 20 of his tribe to participate in the dedication of a memorial marker recognizing the grave site of the wives of Chief Big Foot on Elm Street in Williams Bay.
Chief Kahquados and the members of his tribe spent a week in the Geneva Lake area, honoring the Potawatomi holy places, including Cedar Point, the sacred burial grounds, and the Seven Sacred Springs in Fontana, where they performed sacred tribal rites for their ancestors.
In October of 1930, the Historical Society formed a committee of 40 citizens to plan a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the arrival of the Kinzie party to be held the last weekend in June 1931.
In Part II, the Centennial Celebration continues, and a Geneva Lake Historical Society mystery is revealed.
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”
