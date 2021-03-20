Historical Lake Geneva: A writer's aspirations

These days, as I approach the age of 79, I am content to write a weekly column in the Lake Geneva Regional News. Yet, I find myself wondering whether I made a mistake 60 years ago by not revising and improving the novels and short stories that I had written and submitting them to a publisher, which I had neglected to do back then. In retrospect, I suspect that I did make a mistake in not doing so, but my life is littered with past mistakes that cannot be redeemed.

This awful winter is the worst one that I have experienced since 1982. Moreover, it is coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic which neither I, nor most of the people alive today, have ever experienced.

Indeed, there has been nothing like the current coronavirus pandemic in the past century ever since the “Great Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918” about which I had only heard about from stories told to me by my maternal grandparents who raised me in Lake Geneva and who were living in Lake Geneva at the time. In a previous column, I noted that my grandmother’s sister died of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and my grandmother then had to raise her sister’s son, Harry Sherman (my Uncle Harry), who was only 13 years old when his mother died.