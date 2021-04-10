History column: A look back at Lake Geneva in April

For many adults who worked for a living in Lake Geneva, the previous five months of unemployment were finally over as wealthy Chicagoans returned to their lakeshore estates and once again engaged the services of local gardeners and nannies. April includes one dreaded day, April 15th , Income Tax Day, but that day passes quickly.

The building tradesmen in Lake Geneva likewise welcomed April. Carpenters, masons, bricklayers, painters, and the other tradesmen who were employed working outdoors during the rest of the year were once again able to ply their trades. All over the city new houses were being built, roofs were being shingled, and cracked sidewalks were being repaired.

During the years from 1959 to 1966 that I delivered mail for the U.S. Post Office the arrival of the month of April meant that a job that I dreaded during the winters became a delightful endeavor again. No longer did I have to slog my way through snow, ice, and slush as I made my rounds.