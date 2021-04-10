History column: A look back at Lake Geneva in April

It is April. Spring has arrived. The crocuses and yellow daffodils are blooming. The poet T.S. Eliot was wrong when he called April “the cruelest month.” While April brings showers, they in turn bring May flowers. The weather is warm. The ice on the Lake is long gone. Snow is but a distant memory. Baseball is back. The grass is beginning to become green again. Soon it will need to be cut. In the surrounding countryside farmers are once again plowing their fields and soon will be planting seeds in seasonal renewal.
The month begins with April Fool’s Day when tricks and deceptions are paramount but Easter and “Holy Week” soon take center stage. The churches focus on activities commemorating Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday. For children, the “Easter Bunny” reigns supreme.
As I was growing up in Lake Geneva, I always regarded April as an escape from the uncertainties of March. During my freshman and sophomore years at Lake Geneva High School, I played on the high school’s baseball team. We welcomed the opportunity to finally play baseball outdoors.
The baseball diamond at Dunn Field was the scene of many exciting games against high school teams from Elkhorn, Delavan, Burlington, and other nearby towns. During my junior and senior years at Badger High School I played on the high school’s tennis team. The tennis courts in Maple Park were finally free of the grip of ice and snow that had seized them during the long winter.
For many adults who worked for a living in Lake Geneva, the previous five months of unemployment were finally over as wealthy Chicagoans returned to their lakeshore estates and once again engaged the services of local gardeners and nannies. April includes one dreaded day, April 15th , Income Tax Day, but that day passes quickly.
The building tradesmen in Lake Geneva likewise welcomed April. Carpenters, masons, bricklayers, painters, and the other tradesmen who were employed working outdoors during the rest of the year were once again able to ply their trades. All over the city new houses were being built, roofs were being shingled, and cracked sidewalks were being repaired.
During the years from 1959 to 1966 that I delivered mail for the U.S. Post Office the arrival of the month of April meant that a job that I dreaded during the winters became a delightful endeavor again. No longer did I have to slog my way through snow, ice, and slush as I made my rounds.
In April I would accompany my uncle William Malsch as he put the pigeons who lived in the coop behind his house on Park Row into cages and shoved the cages onto the bed of his old red Dodge truck. We would drive out to the far reaches of Lyons Township where he would release the pigeons. I was always amazed to find the pigeons that he released “cooing” on their roosts in the pigeon coop when we returned to Park Row.
April was the month when my grandfather would spade the long-dormant garden in our backyard and plant onions, radishes, carrots, green beans, and beets. He placed 36 poles in the garden’s ground to which he attached young tomato plants. He then planted morning glory seeds beneath the wires of the fence that surrounded the 50 gallon drum in which we burned our debris. By mid-May, the wire fence would be covered with brilliant “Heavenly Blue” morning glories. The lilac bushes that ran along the north side of our yard would be covered with fragrant purple and red lilac flowers.
April always seemed to me to be “too short” a month. But nonetheless, I found solace in the fact that the last day of April was followed by May 1st, “May Day,” and that Memorial Day was rapidly approaching. The yearly Memorial Day parade and ceremony foreshadowed that another glorious summer in Lake Geneva was just around the corner.
The great medieval poet, Geoffrey Chaucer (1340-1400) penned perhaps the best written description of April in his Prologue to the Canterbury Tales:
“Whan that Aprille with his shoures soote
The droghte of Marche hath perced to the roote,
And bathed every veyne in swich licour,
Of which vertu engender is the flour”
I will leave it to readers to translate Chaucer’s poem from “middle English” into the English that we speak today.