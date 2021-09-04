History Column: A tribute to a close friend who died from COVID

On Friday, Aug. 13, my closest friend in high school, Emmett K. Smelser, passed away of Covid 19 and pneumonia in Richmond, Indiana. He was 78 years old. Had he lived, he would have celebrated his 79th birthday on August 20. Emmett’s death was, for me, a severe blow.

Emmett was born in Pennsylvania as the second of four children. His older sister was a skydiver who died when her parachute failed to open after she jumped out of a plane. His father was a traveling salesman who sold luggage throughout the Midwest hence his family lived in many places. In 1954 they moved to Lake Geneva where they rented a house in Oak Terrace. Emmett attended 7th grade at Central School which is where I got to know him.

However, Emmett’s family left Lake Geneva after he attended 7th grade and did not return to Lake Geneva until 1956 when they rented a house on the northeast corner of Wisconsin and Warren streets. Emmett became a freshman at Lake Geneva High School in 1956. It was after he had returned to Lake Geneva in 1956 that he and I really became close friends. He and I both attended the First Congregational Church and were members of the Confirmation Class of 1957 at the Congregational Church and Pilgrim Fellowship youth group. Emmett’s family eventually moved to a rental house in the woods south of Conant Street.