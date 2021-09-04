History Column: A tribute to a close friend who died from COVID

On Friday, Aug. 13, my closest friend in high school, Emmett K. Smelser, passed away of Covid 19 and pneumonia in Richmond, Indiana. He was 78 years old. Had he lived, he would have celebrated his 79th birthday on August 20. Emmett’s death was, for me, a severe blow.
Emmett was born in Pennsylvania as the second of four children. His older sister was a skydiver who died when her parachute failed to open after she jumped out of a plane. His father was a traveling salesman who sold luggage throughout the Midwest hence his family lived in many places. In 1954 they moved to Lake Geneva where they rented a house in Oak Terrace. Emmett attended 7th grade at Central School which is where I got to know him.
However, Emmett’s family left Lake Geneva after he attended 7th grade and did not return to Lake Geneva until 1956 when they rented a house on the northeast corner of Wisconsin and Warren streets. Emmett became a freshman at Lake Geneva High School in 1956. It was after he had returned to Lake Geneva in 1956 that he and I really became close friends. He and I both attended the First Congregational Church and were members of the Confirmation Class of 1957 at the Congregational Church and Pilgrim Fellowship youth group. Emmett’s family eventually moved to a rental house in the woods south of Conant Street.
Emmett was very active at the Lake Geneva High School and later at the Badger High School. He and I were members of the football team (1956-1959) and the high school varsity tennis team (1959-1960) where we were “doubles” partners. I will never forget when Emmett and I beat a Northwestern Military and Naval Academy tennis team on a court in Fontana in 1959. Nor will I ever forget the time when Clyde Boutelle, the adult advisor to the Pilgrim Fellowship youth group at the First Congregational Church, took several of us PFers on a camping trip to the Quetico and Boundary Waters area along the Minnesota-Canadian border in 1957.
We canoed into Canada which was the first time that Emmett and I had ever been out of the United States. During our junior year, 1958-1959, which was the first year Badger High School was open, Emmett would pick me up every morning in his white Borgward car and we would drive to Badger High.
As noted above Emmett was involved in all kinds of activities during his high school years. In addition to playing on the high school football and tennis teams, he was a member of the High School Band, the “B” Club, musical Ensembles, the Madrigal Choir, the Science Club, the Latin Club, the school newspapers (The Resorter and The Badger Bulletin), the Cardinal Scribe literary publication, the Debate Club, the Dramatics Club, and Forensics. He also performed in the All-School Play and the Senior Class Play.
During the summers in Lake Geneva Emmett worked at the “Trampolines” on Center Street in front of the Luzern Hotel where the Cove is today. He also worked at the “Gargoyle” which was then the name of today’s Tuscan Restaurant at the southwest corner of Broad and Dodge streets.
In the fall of 1960 Emmett enrolled at Valparaiso University in Indiana from which he graduated in 1964 with a degree in journalism. In 1961 he got married in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The girl that he married, Carol, remained his wife for the rest of his life. It was my privilege to have been the “best man” at their wedding.
Following his graduation from Valparaiso University, Emmett commenced a career in journalism, working for and editing newspapers in Valparaiso, Indiana, Marietta, Ohio, Richmond, Indiana, and Muncie, Indiana among other cities. He also earned a Master’s degree in Journalism at Ball State University.
When Emmett retired from his last newspaper editorship in 2005 he and his wife moved from Indiana to Marana, Arizona, a northern suburb of Tucson, where he began a new career as a writer of mysteries, five of which were published. Early in 2021 Emmett and his wife Carol sold their home in Marana, Arizona and moved back to Richmond, Indiana where they owned a condo in order to be closer to their five children and fourteen grandchildren. It was in Richmond that Covid 19 assaulted Emmett. With Emmett’s death, I and his many friends, classmates, and colleagues lost a cherished soulmate.