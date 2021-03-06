History column: An ode to Lake Geneva's march

February is now in our rearview mirror. We are finally in the month of March, after having survived one of the worst winters that we have experienced since 1982, a winter that was made even more difficult by the continuing coronavirus plague.
March, named for Mars, the Roman god of war, has long been a “transitional” month in Lake Geneva. On the one hand, it looks back to winter; on the other hand, it looks forward to the advent of spring. Much of the month’s “dual nature” depends upon the weather.
In some years, the beginning of March is dominated by a continuation of winter; in other years, warmer weather prevails. The month should probably have been named January, after the two-faced Roman god, Janus, one of whose faces looks backward and the other face, forward. We shall soon find out whether March begins as a “lion” or a “lamb.
The first day of note in March is March 8, “International Women’s Day,” a day that was not celebrated in Lake Geneva or anywhere else when I was growing up in the 1940s and 1950s.
The second day of note is Sunday, March 14, the day that Daylight Savings Time begins, giving us an extra hour of daylight, thereby banishing the gloomy early evening darkness that we have endured for the past three months.
The following day, March 15, is the “Ides of March,” which even in the 21st Century, conjures up another historical Roman event, the assassination of Julius Caesar by Brutus two thousand years ago. Two days after the Ides of March, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day which, in effect, is the Irish national holiday.
During the early 1960s when I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, all of the taverns in Madison were awash dispensing green-dyed beer. During March in the 1940s and 1950s, male residents of Lake Geneva who frequented the city’s taverns would be placing bets on which day the ice on the lake would “go out.”
On this St. Patrick’s Day, my wife and I will be going to Foley’s bar on Highway 50 west of Lake Geneva for a traditional dinner of corned beef and cabbage. Three days later, March 20, is another welcome day, the first day of spring.
March is the month of college basketball playoff tournaments. During the 1940s and 1950s, the most significant college basketball tournament was the N.I.T. (National Invitational Tournament) played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Beginning in the 1960s, the N.I.T. was superseded by the N.C.A.A. basketball tournament, which was first played in 1939 in the old Patten Gymnasium on the campus of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Today the N.C.A.A. college basketball tournament epitomizes “March Madness.”
The other notable sports event in March is Major League Baseball’s Spring Training at numerous sites in Florida and Arizona. It is the time when all baseball fans have high hopes that the teams which they support will, by the end of the season, be playing in the World Series.
When I was a student at Lake Geneva High School during the 1950s and a member of the LGHS baseball team, those of us on the team also participated in “Spring Training” toward the end of March. The ground at Dunn Field would still be frozen, so we had to do our “Spring Training” indoors at the high school. Our “Spring Training” primarily involved running in the high school’s halls after classes were over. Since most of us were “out of shape” after a long winter’s inactivity, having to run for hours in the high school’s halls was a particularly arduous endeavor.
What transpired during the last few days of March depended upon whether Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter came early or late in the spring. In 2021 Palm Sunday will be on March 28. Accordingly, we will have to wait until April before we can celebrate Easter.
As the end of March approaches, a day that we very much looked forward to was April 1, “April Fool’s Day,” a day which many people consider the first “real” day of spring. The month of April marks the beginning of Lake Geneva’s yearly transformation from the quietude of winter into the wonderfully vibrant venue that it is during the summers.