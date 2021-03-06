History column: An ode to Lake Geneva's march

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the early 1960s when I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, all of the taverns in Madison were awash dispensing green-dyed beer. During March in the 1940s and 1950s, male residents of Lake Geneva who frequented the city’s taverns would be placing bets on which day the ice on the lake would “go out.”

On this St. Patrick’s Day, my wife and I will be going to Foley’s bar on Highway 50 west of Lake Geneva for a traditional dinner of corned beef and cabbage. Three days later, March 20, is another welcome day, the first day of spring.

March is the month of college basketball playoff tournaments. During the 1940s and 1950s, the most significant college basketball tournament was the N.I.T. (National Invitational Tournament) played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Beginning in the 1960s, the N.I.T. was superseded by the N.C.A.A. basketball tournament, which was first played in 1939 in the old Patten Gymnasium on the campus of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Today the N.C.A.A. college basketball tournament epitomizes “March Madness.”

The other notable sports event in March is Major League Baseball’s Spring Training at numerous sites in Florida and Arizona. It is the time when all baseball fans have high hopes that the teams which they support will, by the end of the season, be playing in the World Series.