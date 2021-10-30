History column: Changes in Lake Geneva, Part 4

Changes in Lake Geneva did not immediately follow the end of World War II. The veterans who returned to Lake Geneva took a while to adjust to peacetime conditions. But just like the veterans who returned to the village Geneva following the end of the Civil War, the returning World War II veterans would play an important role in charting the course of events in Lake Geneva during the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century.

If one were to identify the most significant changes that occurred during the post-World War II years, one would have to begin with the development of the “Manor” subdivision by William F. Trinke. The next major change occurred in 1958 when the Lake Geneva High School was closed and replaced by Badger High School on the city’s far southeast side.

During the 1950s the “swamp” on the west side of Lake Geneva was drained and condominiums built where it had been. Across Elmwood Avenue to the west, Clark Habecker developed the Sturwood subdivision. As the 1960s turned into the 1970s, a profound change in the character of Lake Geneva’s downtown business district occurred precipitated by the decision of the state of Wisconsin to reroute U.S. Highway 12 around the east side of the city.