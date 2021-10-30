History column: Changes in Lake Geneva, Part 4

Changes in Lake Geneva did not immediately follow the end of World War II. The veterans who returned to Lake Geneva took a while to adjust to peacetime conditions. But just like the veterans who returned to the village Geneva following the end of the Civil War, the returning World War II veterans would play an important role in charting the course of events in Lake Geneva during the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century.
If one were to identify the most significant changes that occurred during the post-World War II years, one would have to begin with the development of the “Manor” subdivision by William F. Trinke. The next major change occurred in 1958 when the Lake Geneva High School was closed and replaced by Badger High School on the city’s far southeast side.
During the 1950s the “swamp” on the west side of Lake Geneva was drained and condominiums built where it had been. Across Elmwood Avenue to the west, Clark Habecker developed the Sturwood subdivision. As the 1960s turned into the 1970s, a profound change in the character of Lake Geneva’s downtown business district occurred precipitated by the decision of the state of Wisconsin to reroute U.S. Highway 12 around the east side of the city.
No longer would residents flock to the downtown business district to shop at Montgomery Ward’s, the Schultz Brothers and Ben Franklin variety stores, the Bittner’s Bakery, Arnold’s and Hammersley’s drugstores or bowl at the Clair Lanes. Instead they would drive to the new east side of the city to shop at Walmart’s, Walgreen’s, the Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy which were the new box stores that were erected there. Nor would residents be able to drink at O’Brien’s Tavern or the Terrace Gardens bar in the 700 block of Main Street since these “watering holes” had disappeared.
In August 1975 a major change in Lake Geneva occurred when the Chicago and Northwestern railroad stopped running trains from Chicago to Lake Geneva. The rail connection with Chicago had existed for the previous 104 years and had had a transformative impact on the character of the village of Geneva and later on the city of Lake Geneva. Walking to the “downtown business district” had been superseded by driving a car to the far east of town. The automobile dealerships in Lake Geneva which had been located in the downtown business district had relocated to the northeast and southwest sides of the city.
The Frank Kresen American Legion Post #24 had moved from its hall on the second story of a building on the north side of the 600 block of Main Street to the former Third Ward School on Henry Street.
As the 20th century ended and the 21st century began changes in Lake Geneva included the construction of a brand new city hall and police department on the south side of the 600 block of Geneva Street, the construction of a brand new fire station on the south side of the 700 block of Marshall Street, and the move of the Geneva Lake Museum from its building on Geneva Street into the former Wisconsin Power and Light garage on Mill Street. The Badger High School football team no longer played its games on Dunn Field and instead played them in a new stadium across Wells Street to the east from Badger High.
As the 21st century progressed, new subdivisions were developed including Edgewood Hills on the northwest side of the city, Stone Ridge on the Center Street hill overlooking Lake Geneva on the far north side of the city and Symphony Bay on the city’s far southeast side. Highways 50, 36, 12, and 120 had formerly run through the center of Lake Geneva, but only Highway 50 runs through Lake Geneva today.
Four of the major hotels in Lake Geneva were demolished including the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Geneva Hotel, the Surf Hotel on the north side of Wrigley Drive across the street from the Riviera, the Luzern Hotel adjacent to the Seminary Park, and the Traver Hotel on Broad Street.
The 21st century also began in Lake Geneva with a change in the ethnicity of the city’s population much as the beginning of the 20th century had done. At the beginning of the 20th century, a large number of new residents of German origin began moving into Lake Geneva, particularly those who had been living in Lyons Township whose parents had come to southeastern Wisconsin from Germany beginning in 1871.
As the 21st century began a sizable number of new residents of Mexican were moving into Lake Geneva. Over the course of the 20th century the new city residents of German origin and their descendants had become fully assimilated Americans.
As the 21st century proceeds Lake Geneva’s new residents of Mexican origin and their descendants, like the city’s residents of German origin before them, will become fully assimilated Americans.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.