History column: Changes in Lake Geneva's 184 year history

This column is the first in a series of columns about how Lake Geneva has changed over the 184 years of its existence.
Lake Geneva began its existence in 1837 when the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig commenced laying out a plat of what would become the village of Geneva at the behest of the seven “founders” of Geneva who owned the property upon which McKaig laid out his plat.
The seven “founders” were all relatively well-to-do residents of the new village (incorporated in 1833) of Chicago, 72 miles southeast of what would become the village of Geneva.
The seven “founders” included Dr. Philip Maxwell, his brother Colonel James Maxwell, Robert Wells Warren, his brother Greenleaf Warren, Lewis Goodsell, his brother-in-law Andrew Ferguson, and George Campbell. Dr. Philip Maxwell, Robert Warren, Greenleaf Warren, Lewis Goodsell, and Andrew Ferguson, would eventually live in the new village of Geneva. Colonel James Maxwell would live for a time in what is today Fontana. George Campbell continued to reside in Chicago.
At least one of the features of the plat that McKaig laid out was predetermined before he began his endeavor. What is today Lake Geneva’s Main Street was part of the stage coach route that ran from the village of Southport (today’s Kenosha) west to today’s Delavan where it split into two routes, one of which ran to Beloit on the Rock River and the other to Janesville, also on the Rock River.
The plat that McKaig laid out had as it western boundary today’s Maxwell Street, its eastern boundary today’s Sage Street, its southern boundary the lake (which another surveyor, John Brink, had named in honor of his hometown of Geneva, New York) and its northern boundary, today’s North Street. McKaig also included in his plat a curious “tail” that extended southeast from the square-shaped plat that he had devised, a “tail” which includes today’s Baker and Campbell streets.
Why McKaig chose to add this “tail” to his plat is lost in the mists of time but most likely he chose to do so because the “tail” included a high hill that offered a magnificent view of the lake. Today one can stand on the Baker Street side of Seminary Park and enjoy the same view of the lake that McKaig saw.
Two other aspects of the plat that McKaig laid out are still very evident today. At the far northwest corner of his plat, McKaig devoted one block to a cemetery which is today the Pioneer Cemetery. During the first decades of the 19th century as new villages in the United States were being plated, cemeteries were included in the plats, but were located as far away as possible from what would become the “central business district” of the newly plated villages.
This was because contagious diseases were prevalent (and deadly) in those days and their “victims” were buried in the new village cemeteries. Residents of the villages feared that proximity to a village cemetery might cause them to contract the diseases that precipitated the demise of many people who had been buried in the cemeteries.
In his plat, Thomas McKaig also laid out two public squares. The squares would serve as places where the residents of the village could gather for public events, thereby emulating a tradition that extended back to the 1600s and 1700s, particularly in New England. The public squares that McKaig laid out would eventually become Lake Geneva’s Maple Park and Seminary Park.
In the plat that McKaig laid out, he included streets, alleys, and lots, most of which exist in Lake Geneva today. Perhaps the most important feature of the plat that McKaig laid out was that it included the lake’s outlet which is today known as the “White River.”
He did so because he knew that the water in the lake’s outlet could be harnessed to provide power to propel saw and grain mills which could saw timber and grind grain. The extensive woodlands that surrounded Geneva Lake provided timber, which, sawed into lumber, could be used to build homes and stores in the new village. The prairies that surrounded the lake could be farmed and the wheat grown on them could be ground into grain which could be used to feed both the residents of the village and their farm animals.
The plat of the village of Geneva that Thomas McKaig laid out between 1837 and 1839 would comprise the central core of the village, which, after 1886, would become the city of Lake Geneva, for the ensuing 184 years.
To be sure, the village and later the city would eventually be extended, especially to the west, north, and east during the remainder of the 19th century, the entirety of the 20th century, and the 21st century when many new additions to the city would be developed.
After Thomas McKaig laid out the plat of the village of Geneva at the end of the 1830s, the new village grew slowly during the 1840s and the first half of the 1850s. Many houses and stores were built, primarily by the carpenters O.T. LaSalle and H.B. Conant after whom LaSalle Street and Conant Street in Lake Geneva are named.
However, during the second half of the 1850s a major transformation in the village of Geneva occurred due to two factors, the first being the efforts of three individuals: Harrison Rich, Erasmus Darwin Phillips, and Andrew Ferguson. Ferguson was one of the village’s seven founders.
Rich, Phillips, and Ferguson platted the first three additions to the new village. Andrew Ferguson’s addition was north of North Street between today’s Center and Williams streets extending just above today’s Henry Street. Harrison Rich’s addition was north of North Street between Williams and Madison streets to just north of Henry Street. E.D. Phillips’s addition was east of the lake’s outlet south of Main Street all the way to the new St. Frances des Sales Catholic Church (1843) at the top of “Catholic Hill.”
The second factor was the completion in 1856 of a railroad line connecting Geneva and Chicago. The terminus of the new rail line was just north of where the Geneva Lake Museum is today. Unfortunately, trains on the new railroad line from Chicago to Geneva stopped running in 1859 because of bad track. Rail service would not be restored until twelve years later in 1871.
In 1859 as war clouds loomed on the horizon portending that a major war would soon begin, residents of the village formed a militia company which they named the “Geneva Independents.” The “Geneva Independents” drilled on the public square which would eventually be called Maple Park, knowing that the unit might soon be pressed into service. That service will be chronicled in a subsequent column.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.