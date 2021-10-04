History column: Changes in Lake Geneva's 184 year history

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his plat, Thomas McKaig also laid out two public squares. The squares would serve as places where the residents of the village could gather for public events, thereby emulating a tradition that extended back to the 1600s and 1700s, particularly in New England. The public squares that McKaig laid out would eventually become Lake Geneva’s Maple Park and Seminary Park.

In the plat that McKaig laid out, he included streets, alleys, and lots, most of which exist in Lake Geneva today. Perhaps the most important feature of the plat that McKaig laid out was that it included the lake’s outlet which is today known as the “White River.”

He did so because he knew that the water in the lake’s outlet could be harnessed to provide power to propel saw and grain mills which could saw timber and grind grain. The extensive woodlands that surrounded Geneva Lake provided timber, which, sawed into lumber, could be used to build homes and stores in the new village. The prairies that surrounded the lake could be farmed and the wheat grown on them could be ground into grain which could be used to feed both the residents of the village and their farm animals.

The plat of the village of Geneva that Thomas McKaig laid out between 1837 and 1839 would comprise the central core of the village, which, after 1886, would become the city of Lake Geneva, for the ensuing 184 years.