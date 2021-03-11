History column: From carriage driving in Lake Geneva to working at Montgomery Ward and a few things in between

My maternal grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, his wife and my grandmother, Lillie Wilkinson Wardingle, and their son, my uncle Tom J. Wardingle, raised me. My grandfather was born in Tickhill, Yorkshire, in England in 1881. The surname was spelled “Wardingley” in England.
In Anglo-Saxon the name means “in the clearing belonging to Warda.” My grandfather and his sister Kate Gertrude Wardingley were brought by their father, William Edward Wardingley, to Canada in 1887. They had been living in Sheffield, England before they migrated to Canada on a ship that landed in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The three of them then took a train to Manitoba where my grandfather and his sister grew up. In 1895 at the age of 14, my grandfather participated in the “Gold Rush” in the Yukon Territory.
In 1900 as a farmhand cutting wheat under a very hot sun with a scythe in southern Manitoba near the border with North Dakota, he threw down his scythe, hopped on a passing freight train, and rode it all the way to Chicago where he quickly got a job as a railroad brakeman. He worked as a brakeman from 1900 to 1912 in a rail yard on the south side of Chicago. In 1906 he married my grandmother, Lillie Wilkinson, whom he had met when she was a waitress in a café near the railroad yard. In 1906 they had a son, Tom.
Friend of Lincoln’s
My grandmother, Lillie Wilkinson Wardingle, was born in Springfield, Illinois in 1886. Her grandfather, John Wilkinson, Jr. (1806-1871), was born in England. After attending Cambridge University, he migrated from England to the United States in 1838. Initially a farmer in Menard County, Illinois, he later owned a tavern in Greenview, Illinois, He was a close friend of Abraham Lincoln, who had grown up in nearby New Salem, Illinois.
John Wilkinson, Jr. was the son of the famous “Iron Master,” John Wilkinson, Sr. (1728-1808), who founded the modern iron industry in England. Along with his better-known friends and colleagues who included James Watt and Josiah Wedgewood, he was a pioneer of the Industrial Revolution. Today a large portrait of John Wilkinson Sr. hangs in London’s National Portrait Gallery.
My grandmother’s father, Frank Wilkinson, was one of John Wilkinson, Jr.’s seven children. In 1893, Frank Wilkinson, moved his family, including five children, from Springfield to Chicago, where my grandmother, Lillie Wilkinson, grew up in a tenement building in the 4100 block of South State Street. Sadly, her mother passed away in 1898 when my grandmother was 12 years old.
Driving carriages in Lake Geneva
By 1912, my mother’s older sister had married the son of a family which owned the Sherman Livery Stable on the east side of Broad Street in Lake Geneva. My grandmother’s sister’s husband offered my grandfather a job driving a carriage in Lake Geneva so the family, which by then had grown to include three children, decided to leave Chicago and took the train to Lake Geneva.
The late Leonard Pearson, who was married to Emma Malsch, the sister of my uncle William Malsch, was, as a teenager, an eyewitness to the arrival of the Wardingles at the railroad depot in Lake Geneva. Leonard told me that he had seen them get off the train and watched their furniture and other belongings being unloaded from the baggage car and placed in a long horse-drawn wagon. The Wardingle family boarded the wagon and Leonard followed it down Broad Street to the Sherman Livery Stable.
Shortly after the Wardingles arrived in Lake Geneva, William Hooker, the founder of the plumbing trade in Lake Geneva, offered my grandfather a job as an apprentice plumber. William Hooker eventually became the father-in-law of the well-known real estate entrepreneur and State Senator, William F. Trinke. For the next 36 years, my grandfather worked as a plumber in Lake Geneva until he retired in 1948. He installed plumbing in many of the summer mansions of wealthy Chicagoans who lived on the shores of Geneva Lake and got to know many of them, including, most notably, P.K. Wrigley. But plumbing, like most of the building trades in Lake Geneva, was a seasonal trade.
Maxwell Street home
My grandfather would be “laid off” at the end of October and would not work again until April or May. In 1912, my grandparents bought a small house on Maxwell Street across from the Pioneer Cemetery. It took almost a half century for the family to pay off the loan with which they had bought the house. I grew up in that house. It was sold after my grandmother died in 1966. My wife and I purchased it in 2008 and live there now.
After my grandfather retired from the plumbing trade, he worked from 1948 to 1957 as a cashier in the Lake Geneva News Agency, which was then located just south of the Geneva Theater where Avant is now. On December 10, 1957 he died of a heart attack while he was attending a meeting of the Plumbers’ Union at the “Labor Temple,” which was then located in the former Immanuel Lutheran Church building at the southwest corner of Park Row and Warren Street.
The depression
As noted above, my grandparents had three children: Tom J. Wardingle (1906-1959), Frances Wardingle Malsch (1908-1986), and Helen Wardingle Quinn (1910-1945), who was my mother. Tom J. Wardingle was a star football player for Lake Geneva High school from 1919 to 1923. He then attended Milton College from 1924 to 1926 on a football scholarship, but was compelled to drop out of college because of lack of funds. He then worked in Chicago at the Sherwin-William Paint Company until the Depression began in 1929 when he was laid off and had to move back to Lake Geneva.
The Riviera and then WWII
In 1932 he worked on building the Riviera. In 1936 he became a letter carrier at the Lake Geneva Post Office. With the exception of the time that he served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, he remained a letter carrier until his death from cancer in 1959. During World War II he was stationed initially at Ft. Warren in Wyoming and then spent most of the war at Drew Field in Tampa, Florida. After the war ended, he became very active in civic and community affairs in Lake Geneva, serving as the Commander of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, as a member of the Lions Club, and as a member of the Knights of Pythias.
Montgomery Ward
My aunt, Frances Wardingle Malsch, worked as a “nanny” for the John J. Mitchell family at Ceylon Court and for the Pelouze family on the lake’s north shore. In 1936 she became the order clerk at the newly opened Montgomery Ward store on the south side of the 800 block of Main Street and worked there until her marriage in 1942 to the mason, bricklayer, and plasterer William Malsch. They had two children, Bill Malsch and Betty Malsch Emery. Bill Malsch lives in Lake Geneva and Betty lives in Madison.
My mother, Helen Wardingle Quinn, worked as a secretary for the Lake Geneva attorney Lewis Brown from 1928 until she married Bernard Quinn, Jr. in 1941. She passed away in 1945. My grandparents also had to raise my grandmother’s sister’s son Harry Sherman after her sister passed away from the Spanish Flu in 1918. He was 13 years old when his mother died.
The Lake Geneva News
I was very fortunate indeed to have been raised by the Wardingles. I shall always cherish the memory of listening with my grandfather to the Friday Night fights featuring Joe Louis, Ezzard Charles, and other great fighters on our four-poster Stewart-Warner radio during the years following the end of World War II, going to Milwaukee Braves games and University of Wisconsin football games with my uncle Tom J. Wardingle, and selling Chicago newspapers that my grandfather had signed out to me when he worked at the Lake Geneva News Agency.
I sold the newspapers in front of the bus depot on the west side of the 100 block of Broad Street to passengers who arrived in and departed from Lake Geneva on Greyhound buses during the summers. Thomas and Lillie Wardingle and Tom J. Wardingle were my family. I cannot imagine growing up in any other kind of family.