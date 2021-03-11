History column: From carriage driving in Lake Geneva to working at Montgomery Ward and a few things in between

After my grandfather retired from the plumbing trade, he worked from 1948 to 1957 as a cashier in the Lake Geneva News Agency, which was then located just south of the Geneva Theater where Avant is now. On December 10, 1957 he died of a heart attack while he was attending a meeting of the Plumbers’ Union at the “Labor Temple,” which was then located in the former Immanuel Lutheran Church building at the southwest corner of Park Row and Warren Street.

The depression

As noted above, my grandparents had three children: Tom J. Wardingle (1906-1959), Frances Wardingle Malsch (1908-1986), and Helen Wardingle Quinn (1910-1945), who was my mother. Tom J. Wardingle was a star football player for Lake Geneva High school from 1919 to 1923. He then attended Milton College from 1924 to 1926 on a football scholarship, but was compelled to drop out of college because of lack of funds. He then worked in Chicago at the Sherwin-William Paint Company until the Depression began in 1929 when he was laid off and had to move back to Lake Geneva.

The Riviera and then WWII