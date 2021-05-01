History column: Lake Geneva's location is key to its history

For readers who may have wondered why Lake Geneva exists where it does, the answer is actually quite simple. Location is everything.
Lake Geneva is located on the north side of the Geneva Bay in Geneva Lake because the area where it is located was a flat plain surrounded by relatively high hills on three sides. Its founders realized that this was an ideal location.
They hired the Irish-born surveyor, Thomas McKaig to lay out the plat for a village on the site. Archeological evidence suggests that the first whites who settled the village of Geneva in 1837 were not the first humans to realize what an ideal site the area was.
For centuries before the arrival of whites, Native American Indians had recognized the value of the site. Their predecessors, the Mound Builders, had also recognized the value of the site and had built many mounds which were in the shape of turtles, lizards, and other animals. Unfortunately the whites who settled the area destroyed the mounds overlooking the lake in what today is Library Park.
The Mound Builders built their mounds overlooking Geneva Bay on a site which was the half-way point of a trail that ran from the shore of Lake Michigan where Kenosha is today to the Rock River on which Janesville and Beloit are today. This trail crossed over another heavily used transportation route, the Fox River, which, like the Rock River, was a major north-south route. Today highways 50, 11, 14, and I-43 approximate the route of this pre-historic trail.
A key value of the site where the village of Geneva was plated is that it was situated on one of the most beautiful lakes in the United States. This was particularly important to many of the early whites who lived in the village during the two decades preceding the Civil War. Most had come to Geneva from upstate New York, particularly from the “Finger Lakes” region of upstate New York.
The lake was named Geneva by the surveyor John Brink in honor of his home town of Geneva which was on Seneca Lake in upstate New York. These early settlers were enamored with the new village, the beautiful lake, and the surrounding countryside because it reminded them of the region in upstate New York where they had come from.
One need only look at a modern map of the “Finger Lakes” region of upstate New York to get a sense of where these early settlers came from. Scattered throughout the “Finger Lakes” region of upstate New York are small towns named Sharon, Delavan, Walworth, and Palmyra. Imagine how delighted these newcomers from upstate New York were when they arrived in southern Wisconsin where they found a countryside very similar to the one that they had left behind.
The settlers of Geneva who came from upstate New York had had no choice but to leave their homes in upstate New York and move west to the edge of the frontier. Many of them were the second, third, or fourth sons of families who could not inherit their parents’ farms or homes because the common law of “primogenitor” (which maintained that only the first born son could inherit his parents’ property) prevented them from doing so. If they wanted to own land of their own they had to move west to the frontier where land was available relatively cheaply.
Land was available because the Federal government had forced the Potawatomi Indians who lived in the Geneva Lake area to move west across the Mississippi River, first to western Iowa and eventually to Kansas where their descendants live today.
In the Pioneer Cemetery and the Oak Hill Cemetery are the tombstones of many of the early white settlers of Geneva. The birth place of many of those buried beneath the tombstones is carved upon their tombstones. It is New York.
The settlers of Geneva who came from Vermont were compelled to move west to Geneva not only because of the common law of “primogenitor” but because the soil in Vermont was too thin and rocky to sustain farming. When these newcomers from Vermont arrived in Geneva and found very rich soil in the townships surrounding Geneva they were overjoyed.
Location, location, location. Although most newcomers to Geneva were not aware of it, the area to which they came was created by a geological phenomenon that that had occurred many thousands of years before their arrival. During the “Ice Age” the ice sheet that had covered the area for millennia began to melt and retreat to the north. The retreating glacier carved a deep east-west trench that filled with melted water. The water-filled trench became Geneva Lake. During prehistoric times the water in Geneva Lake probably also covered the level land surrounded by three high hills where Lake Geneva rests today.
Location, location, location. Lake Geneva grew into the city that it is today in large measure because of its proximity to the great metropolis of Chicago, seventy-two miles to the southeast. The symbiotic relationship between Lake Geneva and Chicago had a profound impact on the growth of Lake Geneva throughout its 184-year history.