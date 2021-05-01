History column: Lake Geneva's location is key to its history

A key value of the site where the village of Geneva was plated is that it was situated on one of the most beautiful lakes in the United States. This was particularly important to many of the early whites who lived in the village during the two decades preceding the Civil War. Most had come to Geneva from upstate New York, particularly from the “Finger Lakes” region of upstate New York.

The lake was named Geneva by the surveyor John Brink in honor of his home town of Geneva which was on Seneca Lake in upstate New York. These early settlers were enamored with the new village, the beautiful lake, and the surrounding countryside because it reminded them of the region in upstate New York where they had come from.

One need only look at a modern map of the “Finger Lakes” region of upstate New York to get a sense of where these early settlers came from. Scattered throughout the “Finger Lakes” region of upstate New York are small towns named Sharon, Delavan, Walworth, and Palmyra. Imagine how delighted these newcomers from upstate New York were when they arrived in southern Wisconsin where they found a countryside very similar to the one that they had left behind.