History column: Lake Geneva's Memorial Day parade was a highlight of the year

As a young boy growing up in Lake Geneva the day of the year that I most looked forward to was Memorial Day. In those days there was no Christmas parade in Lake Geneva. The only other parade in the city during the year besides the Memorial Day Parade was the Homecoming Parade in the fall held in conjunction with the Lake Geneva High School football team’s Homecoming game.
On the weekend of the Homecoming game there was a Homecoming Dance in the High School gym or at the Riviera. Other highlights of the year in Lake Geneva were the Venetian Festival in August that featured the lighted boat parade on Geneva Lake in which the “Walworth” and the other excursion boats and private yachts owned by lake shore residents were festooned with colorful lights, two carnivals in Flat Iron Park and the Circus in Dunn Field. There were no fireworks in Lake Geneva on the Fourth of July so residents had to go to Fontana to see the Fireworks display there.
During the late 1940s and early 1950s I would go with my uncle Tom J. Wardingle, the commander of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, to the Legion Hall which was then located upstairs of a building on the north side of the 600 block of Main Street to help him load the “Cenotaph” onto the back of a truck belonging to another Legionnaire.
We would take the “Cenotaph” to Library Park south of Warren Street where the Memorial Day ceremony was held in those days. I would then walk to Maple Park where, in front of the Central School, the Memorial Day Parade was assembling. The parade would begin at 10 am. As a youngster I marched in the parade, initially with the contingent of Cub Scouts and later, as I grew up, with the contingent of Boy Scouts.
The parade was led by the members of the American Legion’s “Firing Squad.” I remember Sidney Kahn, Herman Quade, and other members of the Legion’s “Firing Squad” marching smartly down Broad Street with Springfield .03 rifles carried on their shoulders.
They were followed by Lake Geneva’s fire trucks, the “Treble Clef” which was the Lake Geneva High School girls chorus, a contingent of “flower girls” comprised of very young girls carrying bouquets of flowers which they would place around the “Cenotaph” in Library Park (my mother Helen Wardingle Quinn and my aunt Frances Wardingle Malsch were “flower girls” in Lake Geneva’s Memorial Day ceremonies from 1912 to 1918), contingents of “Brownies” and Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Lake Geneva High School band, a contingent of Northwestern Military and Naval Academy Cadets and their band, a contingent of Air Force personal stationed at the U.S. Air Force’s Radar Base then at the southeast corner of Palmer Road and Highway 67, many convertibles with their tops down in which rode the Lake Geneva Mayor and other dignitaries, the Lake Geneva Junior High School band, a contingent of members of the American Legion, and numerous other contingents.
The parade always marched south on Broad Street to Main Street where it turned right and marched west on Main Street to the Library Park south of Warren Street where the Memorial Day ceremony was held. A wreath was placed on the water of Geneva Lake commemorating the soldiers and sailors who had died at sea. The “flower girls” placed their bouquets of flowers at the base of the Cenotaph, the American Legion’s “Firing Squad” fired volleys, the “Treble Clef” sang songs, the High School band and the Junior High band played patriotic music, speakers read General John A. Logan’s “General Order No. 11” which designated May 30 as a Memorial Day in honor of the Union war dead, and Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.” The Mayor then addressed the assembled crowd.
At Noon the Memorial Day ceremony concluded and those who had attended it began drifting away. Memorial Day marked the advent of another summer in Lake Geneva.
In later years the Memorial Day ceremony was moved to the north side of the Riviera and more recently moved to the Brunk Pavilion in Flat Iron Park. But no matter where it has been held it has remained the most moving event of the year in Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva’s Memorial Day parade is May 31, forming at 9:45 a.m. at Broad and Wisconsin streets, by Horticultural Hall. The Wisconsin American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade will march on Broad, past the Riviera, ending at Flat Iron Park’s Brunk Pavilion.
After the parade is a Memorial Day observance led by retired U.S. Air Force Msgt. Bob Miller, master of ceremonies. Lake Geneva Middle School bands performing, under direction from Amanda Krause. Cenotaph service directed by Matt Roemer, of Badger High School. Post 24’s Honor Guard will fire three volleys as a salute.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.