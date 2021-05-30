History column: Lake Geneva's Memorial Day parade was a highlight of the year

As a young boy growing up in Lake Geneva the day of the year that I most looked forward to was Memorial Day. In those days there was no Christmas parade in Lake Geneva. The only other parade in the city during the year besides the Memorial Day Parade was the Homecoming Parade in the fall held in conjunction with the Lake Geneva High School football team’s Homecoming game.

On the weekend of the Homecoming game there was a Homecoming Dance in the High School gym or at the Riviera. Other highlights of the year in Lake Geneva were the Venetian Festival in August that featured the lighted boat parade on Geneva Lake in which the “Walworth” and the other excursion boats and private yachts owned by lake shore residents were festooned with colorful lights, two carnivals in Flat Iron Park and the Circus in Dunn Field. There were no fireworks in Lake Geneva on the Fourth of July so residents had to go to Fontana to see the Fireworks display there.

During the late 1940s and early 1950s I would go with my uncle Tom J. Wardingle, the commander of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, to the Legion Hall which was then located upstairs of a building on the north side of the 600 block of Main Street to help him load the “Cenotaph” onto the back of a truck belonging to another Legionnaire.