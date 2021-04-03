History column: Reflection on Lake Geneva's German heritage

One of the formative developments in the history of Lake Geneva and the surrounding area was the migration of people from Germany to the area, particularly to Lyons Township, and the eventual move of their descendants into Lake Geneva. I have written before about several of these immigrant families of German origin, including the Malsch family. Of the descendants of such immigrant families of German origin, perhaps only the Vorpagel family exceeds the Malsch family in numbers.

A glance at the names on tombstones scattered throughout the Oak Hill Cemetery, combined with the fact that the names of 50 Vorpagels are noted in the Lake Geneva Obituary Index, a massive volume published by the Walworth County Genealogical Society, illustrates how prolific a family the Vorpagels were. There are far too many Vorpagels who have lived in Lake Geneva for me to recount all of their lives in this column. I will therefore provide an account of the lives of only a couple of the Vorpagels, including several that I have known over the years.