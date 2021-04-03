History column: Reflection on Lake Geneva's German heritage

One of the formative developments in the history of Lake Geneva and the surrounding area was the migration of people from Germany to the area, particularly to Lyons Township, and the eventual move of their descendants into Lake Geneva. I have written before about several of these immigrant families of German origin, including the Malsch family. Of the descendants of such immigrant families of German origin, perhaps only the Vorpagel family exceeds the Malsch family in numbers.
A glance at the names on tombstones scattered throughout the Oak Hill Cemetery, combined with the fact that the names of 50 Vorpagels are noted in the Lake Geneva Obituary Index, a massive volume published by the Walworth County Genealogical Society, illustrates how prolific a family the Vorpagels were. There are far too many Vorpagels who have lived in Lake Geneva for me to recount all of their lives in this column. I will therefore provide an account of the lives of only a couple of the Vorpagels, including several that I have known over the years.
Open house, big band concerts and other events scheduled for the Riviera after renovations are completed
Perhaps the most well-known early member of the Vorpagel family was Julius Vorpagel, Sr. (1842-1935), who lived on a farm adjacent to Lyons and is buried in the Lyons Cemetery. He was a veteran of the Civil War as a Private in Company H and Company D of the 9th Wisconsin Infantry regiment. His brother William Vorpagel was also a member of the 9th Wisconsin Infantry, which was a regiment organized in Milwaukee, comprised of soldiers of German origin. Most of the German immigrants who came to Lyons Township in 1870 and 1871 did so as the modern country of Germany was being assembled by Otto von Bismarck (1815-1893), who merged the Kingdom of Prussia with smaller Germany states to form a much larger Germany.
Julius Vorpagel, Sr., however, came to Lyons Township from Germany in 1857 before the Civil War with his sister, Henrietta Vorpagel Smith (1820-1908) and his three brothers, William (1833-1918), Fred (1830-1909), and August (1845-1918) Vorpagel. Julius Vorpagel, Sr., had been born on May 19, 1842 in Cochem-Zell, Pomerania in the Rhineland-Palatinate region of Germany as the son of Karl Vorpagel (1780-1854) and Mary BublizsVorpagel (1790-1850). Unfortunately Julius’s mother died when he was 8 years old and his father died when he was 12 years old. Julius grew up in Lyons Township before enlisting in the 9th Wisconsin Infantry during the Civil War. After he returned to Lyons Township following the Civil War he was a farmer.
As I was growing up in Lake Geneva during the late 1940s and early 1950s, there were many Vorpagels living in Lake Geneva. My grandparents and other residents of Lake Geneva pronounced the name Vorpagel as “Forpeckle.”.
The first Vorpagel that I got to know well was Wayne Vorpagel. Wayne had grown up just east of Springfield. He was a year older than me. We were students together at Lake Geneva High School in 1956-57 and 1958-58. Wayne was a star athlete who excelled at football and baseball. He and I were teammates on the Lake Geneva High School football team in 1956 and 1957, and on the Badger High School football team in 1958. Wayne was also was a superb outfielder on the high school’s baseball team. After graduation from high school, Wayne got a job as a letter carrier at the Lake Geneva Post Office.
He and I worked together at the Lake Geneva Post Office until I left the Post Office and returned to Madison following the birth of my oldest daughter in 1966. Wayne spent the remainder of his career working for the Lake Geneva Post Office. Wayne and his wife Elaine Cammers Vorpagel today live in a subdivision just east of Lake Geneva, adjacent to the St. Frances de Sales Catholic Cemetery. His grandson, Nick Vorpagel, is the co-owner of the Lake Geneva Country Meats store on Highway 50 east of Lake Geneva.
Another Vorpagel that I got to know was an old man when I met him as I was delivering mail for the Lake Geneva Post Office. I very much regret that I have forgotten his first name. He owned a small garage between Water Street and Walworth Street in the “Crawford” neighborhood. One day as I was delivering mail I noticed what looked like an “old” car in Mr. Vorpagel’s garage. I contacted him and asked if I could see the car. He readily agreed and opened the garage door. Inside I saw an old black car that was propped up on four concrete blocks. I asked Mr. Vorpagel when he had last driven the car. “I never have driven that car. I don’t know how to drive,” he answered.
The car was a 1936 Chevrolet. Mr. Vorpagel had been a gardener on P.K. Wrigley’s lakeshore estate and Wrigley had given the car to Mr. Vorpagel as a Christmas present in 1936. I asked Mr. Vorpagel if he might be willing to sell the car to me. “Maybe,” he said. “ Depends on how much you give me for the car.” I had just cashed my paycheck and had quite a few $20 dollar bills in my wallet. I pulled one out and handed it to him. “Sold,” he said.
After I got off work, I got a gasoline can, filled it up, and with the gas can and a tire pump returned to Mr. Vorpagel’s garage. I poured gas into the Chevy’s tank, filled up its tires, turned the car’s key on and pumped the accelerator a few times. To my delight, the car started right up, even though it hadn’t run in a quarter of a century! I drove the car home, and for the next two or three years, I drove it everywhere, including down to South Bend, Indiana where I watched a Notre Dame football game.
The next Vorpagel whom I got to know was Sandy Vorpagel . She had married my closest friend in high school, the late Ken Rothengass. Ken had grown up in a small house on Water Street near Mr. Vorpagel’s garage. Like many other Vorpagels, Sandy’s father had been a gardener on a lakeshore estate. Sandy worked at a bank in Lake Geneva. Now retired, she lives in Williams Bay.
As I was delivering the mail from 1959 to 1966, I got to know other Vorpagels in Lake Geneva. I soon realized that they were members of one of the most prolific families of German origin in the Lake Geneva area. Accordingly, more of their lives need to be recounted, which I hope to do in a future column.
Visitors over the years to the restaurant included Al Capone, Jerry Van Dyke and more. It's now staying closed after 98 years in business.