History column: Remembering one of Lake Geneva's great mayors of the past

In my previous columns I have recounted the lives of many of the mayors of Lake Geneva since it was incorporated as a city in 1886. Prior to 1886 Geneva was a village governed by a Board of Supervisors.

In this column I will focus on the life of another former mayor of Lake Geneva, Ralph E. Williams. Ralph E. Williams was born in Lake Geneva on July 28, 1893 as the son of Clarence Volney Williams and Lillian Martin Williams. He grew up in Lake Geneva and attended the city’s public schools. His father Clarence, who had been born in 1854 in Pennsylvania, moved to Geneva in 1873.

On September 21, 1914, Ralph E. Williams married May R. Henry. They had three children, a daughter and two sons. One of their sons, Ralph N. Williams (1919-2002) ran the family business, Ralph E. Williams Gravel and Excavating Company. Ralph N. Williams’ widow, Peg Williams, is today a prominent member of the Lake Geneva community.