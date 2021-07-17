History column: Remembering one of Lake Geneva's great mayors of the past

In my previous columns I have recounted the lives of many of the mayors of Lake Geneva since it was incorporated as a city in 1886. Prior to 1886 Geneva was a village governed by a Board of Supervisors.
In this column I will focus on the life of another former mayor of Lake Geneva, Ralph E. Williams. Ralph E. Williams was born in Lake Geneva on July 28, 1893 as the son of Clarence Volney Williams and Lillian Martin Williams. He grew up in Lake Geneva and attended the city’s public schools. His father Clarence, who had been born in 1854 in Pennsylvania, moved to Geneva in 1873.
On September 21, 1914, Ralph E. Williams married May R. Henry. They had three children, a daughter and two sons. One of their sons, Ralph N. Williams (1919-2002) ran the family business, Ralph E. Williams Gravel and Excavating Company. Ralph N. Williams’ widow, Peg Williams, is today a prominent member of the Lake Geneva community.
Ralph E. Williams was elected to the Lake Geneva City Council in 1942 as the alderman for the 3rd War. He served on the City Council for the next seven years, becoming its President. On January 12, 1949, just before the City Council meeting began, Lake Geneva’s mayor Lloyd Best suffered a fatal heart attack. At an emergency City Council meeting, Ralph E. Williams was appointed as the interim mayor until a special election was held in April 1949. Williams easily won the election. In April 1950 Williams was elected as the mayor of Lake Geneva. He was re-elected in 1952 and 1954, when he ran unopposed. In 1956, however, he was beaten by Sherman Allen, but in that election, the voters in Lake Geneva approved a new system, the City Manager system, to replace the office of mayor.
A little over a year later, on Wednesday, August 14, 1957, Ralph E. Williams passed away at his home on Water Street after being ill since June. He was 63 years old.
Williams’ seven years as mayor were marked by at least ten significant, controversial issues. These included:
Reassessment of property values in Lake Geneva, which Williams supported.
Purchase of the Donian property on the east side of Center Street between the Mill Race and the “creek” (i.e. the White River), which Williams supported.
Full press coverage of City Council meetings, which Williams supported.
Fluoridation of Lake Geneva water, to which Williams was initially opposed, but later supported.
Constructing a new Lake Geneva Public Library on the site of the “old library” (which had been the Asa W. Farr house that overlooked the lake on Main Street and was donated to the city by Mary Delafield Sturges), which Williams supported.
The move of Carthage College from downstate Carthage, Illinois to Lake Geneva (Carthage eventually relocated to Kenosha), which Williams strongly supported.
Locating the proposed U.S. Air Force Academy on the south shore of Geneva Lake (it eventually was located in Colorado Springs, Colorado), which Williams initially opposed but later supported.
Consolidating Lake Geneva Highs School with Genoa City High School which eventually became Badger High School. Williams supported doing so.
Prohibiting the sale of beer to anyone under the age of 21, which Williams supported.
Creating a “4th Ward” in the city by splitting the 3rd War in two, which Williams opposed, but which the City Council adopted.
In addition to his service to the city of Lake Geneva as mayor for seven years (1949 to 1956), Ralph Williams was a very active citizen. Among his various civic activities were his membership in the city’s Cemetery Commission and its Water and Light Commission, his service as a member of the Fire Department for 40 years, his membership in the Intercity Milk Control Board of which he served as President, and his membership on the Geneva Lake Water Safety Committee.
Ralph was a Mason, a member of the Zor Shrine of Madison, and a member of the First Baptist Church. He operated a trucking firm for more than 30 years and, in retirement, he was the Captain of the largest excursion boat on Geneva Lake.
Ralph E. William was, in every respect, one of Lake Geneva’s most energetic and thoughtful mayors, a mayor who had a significant impact upon the city during the early 1950s.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.