History column: The importance of Lake Geneva's Pioneer Cemetery

When I was growing up on Maxwell Street in Lake Geneva across the street from the Pioneer Cemetery during the late 1940s and early 1950s, there were many more gravestones in the cemetery. But many of the gravestones were made of sandstone and the weather took its toll on them. They broke off and were piled up along the fence at the north end of the cemetery Some of the piles were almost six feet high. Then one day the piles of gravestones disappeared. It was rumored that city workers took them to the city’s dump which was then located on the east side of what was then Highway 12 (today Highway H), south of Lake Geneva (which is today the “Four Seasons Nature Preserve”).