History column: The importance of Lake Geneva's Pioneer Cemetery

Tom Earle, the Director of Lake Geneva’s Public Works Department, had his workers do an excellent job of “sprucing up” the Pioneer Cemetery which had begun to look a little ragged.
The Pioneer Cemetery is perhaps Lake Geneva’s most iconic and historic place. It is the oldest surviving entity in Lake Geneva, extending back to 1837 when it was established by the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig who designed the original plat upon which the brand new village of Geneva was located.
McKaig devoted a block at the far northwest corner of his plat as a cemetery. From that time forward until the Oak Hill Cemetery was opened in 1880 the Pioneer Cemetery was the site where most people who died in the village of Geneva were buried, including two of the village’s seven founders, Dr. Philip Maxwell and Lewis Goodsell.
Dr. Maxwell’s tombstone in the center of the cemetery is the largest tombstone in the cemetery. Maxwell Street in Lake Geneva and the more famous Maxwell Street in Chicago are named after him. Dr. Maxwell’s mansion, completed in the spring of 1856, still exists in Lake Geneva. It is on the north side of Baker Street. Unfortunately Dr. Philip Maxwell died on November 5, 1859, after having lived in his mansion for only a little more than three years.
Many notable residents of the village of Geneva during the middle of the 19th century are buried in the Pioneer Cemetery, including two of the carpenters who built many of the houses in the village of Geneva: O.T. LaSalle (for whom LaSalle Street in Lake Geneva is named) and H.B. Conant (for whom Conant Street in Lake Geneva is named).
Two early developers of Geneva are buried in Pioneer Cemetery: John Haskins (for whom Haskins Street in Lake Geneva is named), who played a key role in developing the “Crawford” subdivision in northeast Lake Geneva, and Harrison Rich, who developed one of the first subdivisions in the village of Geneva (between Williams Street and Center Street north of North Street). Three veterans of the War of 1812 are buried in Pioneer Cemetery: Major Ira Buell, John Powers, who also had served in the Union Army in the Civil War, and Zaccheus P. Gillette, who was a drummer boy during the war.
Also buried in the Pioneer Cemetery are some of the earliest ministers of the Protestant churches in the village of Geneva: the Reverend John B. McNamara, first prelate of the Church of the Holy Communion Episcopal Church (who was also a Civil War veteran and an ardent anti-slavery activist), the Reverend Lemuel Hall of the First Congregational Church (which, at its founding, was a Presbyterian Church), and the Reverend Noah Barrell, who in 1856-1858 and 1863-1865, was one of the pastors of the First Baptist Church in the 19th century.
The Pioneer Cemetery also includes the graves of 25 veterans of the Civil War. The most notable is Asa W. Farr, who was a lawyer in the village of Geneva beginning in 1851—and at times was a law partner of the lawyer and community leader Charles Minton Baker—before the Civil War. As a Union Army officer in the 3rd Wisconsin Cavalry, Farr was killed in cold blood while unarmed by the notorious William Quantrell’s Confederate guerillas in Baxter Springs, Kansas on October 6, 1863.
As a youngster my neighbors and classmates Mary Lynn Scryver (Brennen), Ruth Hanak (Hillmer), and Sally Gray (Roberts) used to crawl under the ugly chain link fence that then surrounded the Pioneer Cemetery to play in the cemetery. Fortunately that awful chain link fence is long gone, replaced by a magnificent wrought-iron fence that was thoughtfully painted black by “Birly” (Birdell) Brellenthin.
When I was growing up on Maxwell Street in Lake Geneva across the street from the Pioneer Cemetery during the late 1940s and early 1950s, there were many more gravestones in the cemetery. But many of the gravestones were made of sandstone and the weather took its toll on them. They broke off and were piled up along the fence at the north end of the cemetery Some of the piles were almost six feet high. Then one day the piles of gravestones disappeared. It was rumored that city workers took them to the city’s dump which was then located on the east side of what was then Highway 12 (today Highway H), south of Lake Geneva (which is today the “Four Seasons Nature Preserve”).
When Oak Hill Cemetery opened in 1880, the bodies of many of the people buried in the Pioneer Cemetery were disinterred and moved, along with their gravestones to the Oak Hill Cemetery and reburied there. As one walks around in the Oak Hill Cemetery today one can tell by the age of quite a few of the gravestones in Oak Hill which ones had initially been in the Pioneer Cemetery.
People are still occasionally buried in the Pioneer Cemetery today if their families own a plot. Among those buried in the Pioneer Cemetery during the late 20th Century were Evelyn Mahoney (a descendant of Harrison Rich) in 1979 and Helen M. Johnson in 1986.
As I write this column I am looking out one of the windows in my living room at the Pioneer Cemetery across Maxwell Street. It has never, in my lifetime, looked more beautiful than it does today, thanks to the job that Tom Earle’s workers have done in “sprucing the cemetery up.” Many thanks, Tom.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.