History column: The joys of music during Lake Geneva summers

In this the third decade of the 21st century all kinds of music are readily accessible to listeners thanks to the Sirius app which is readily available to listeners’ radios and phones.

The Sirius app facilitates listeners access to classical, jazz, blues, bluegrass, country and western, and 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and beyond music. With a push of a button one can easily listen to Vivaldi, Muddy Waters, John Coltrane, Johnny Cash, Tommy Dorsey, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley or Fats Domino.

Upbeat music, smooth jazz, easy listening music or Beethoven’s symphonies are all available. Some listeners use CDs to listen to music. “Purists” insist upon listening to music on vinyl records.

Others insist that great music is only available played by musicians in concert halls, in jazz and blues clubs, or at folk festivals, or the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

The delight of listening to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Chicago’s Symphony Hall or at Ravinia during the summers is an undeniably pleasant experience. Nor can one quarrel about listening to music at Alpine Valley or at the Country Thunder concerts in Twin Lakes during the summers, at concerts in Flat Iron Park or to the Music by the Lake concerts at George Williams College Camp during the summers.

It was at a concert at the George Williams College that I heard Judy Collins sing and a year or so before that I heard the Kingston Trio sing. Bob Gard, one of of the original trio, was still alive then.

At the Judy Collins’ concert at George Williams College she introduced her old friend Tommy Smothers — who with his brother Dickie Smothers comprised the original Smothers Brothers. Dickey Smothers spends the summers with a friend who owns an estate on Geneva Lake.

We are indeed very fortunate to live in Lake Geneva where quality live music is readily available during the summers.