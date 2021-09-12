History column: The WWII story of how a Lake Geneva man was saved after his plane was shot down, and more

If one were to identify two of the most prominent father and son combinations in Lake Geneva during the years following World War II, one could do no better than to note Rexford Newcomb and his son Rexford D. Newcomb and Rudy J. Schlicher and his son Jack Schlicher.
Rexford Newcomb was born on July 23, 1914 as the son of Rexford Newcomb, Sr. in Long Beach, California. His father was a professor of Mathematics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Rexford grew up in Urbana. Newcomb graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Chammpaign with a Bachelor of Science degree in ceramic engineering. He married Helen J. Meffly in Crown Point, Indiana on February 29, 1936. Rexford and Helen had two children, Rexford D. Newcomb and Leslie Newcomb.
In 1945 Rexford Newcomb moved his familly from Sterling, Illinois to Lake Geneva after he had been appointed the Plant Manager of the Belvidere Pottery Company, which was located in a building later occupied by the Albert Trostel manufacturing firm that is now occupied by Macs Storage. In 1964 he founded the RX Chemical Company which he operated in a building in the alley behind his house on the north side of the 900 block of Dodge Street.
Rexford was a member of the Lake Geneva Lions Club, the Y.M.C.A.’s Board of Directors, and the First Congregational Church. He later became one of the leaders of a group that split away from the First Congregational Church and founded the Pilgrim Church in the former Locust Grove schoolhouse on the west side of Highway 120 south of Lake Geneva. Eventually he and his wife moved from Lake Geneva to a home between Fontana and Walworth
On February 23, 1998 Rexford Newcomb’s wife Helen passed away. Six years later Rexford passed away on February 3, 2004 at the Williams Bay Care Center. He was 89 years old. He was survived by his son Rexford D. Newcomb of Lake Geneva, his daughter Leslie Newcomb Gagliardi of Locust Grove, Virginia, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Rexford Newcomb’s daughter Leslie was my classmate in Kindergarten in 1947. She remained my classmate all the way to 1960 when we were members of the Class of 1960 at Badger High School.
Rexford Newcomb’s son, Rexford D. Newcomb, was a star football and basketball player at Lake Geneva High School during the late 1940s and early 1950s. He was one of my idols. He followed his father as the operator of the RX Chemical Company, and became a well-known businessman in Lake Geneva. His wife Nancy is a renowned Lake Geneva artist. Today Rexford D. Newcomb lives with his wife on Marshall Lane.
Rudolph (Rudy) J. Schlicher was born on July 22, 1898 in Terre Haute, Indiana as the son of John J. and Ella Buck Schlicher. He served in the U.S. Army during World War I and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1919. He moved to Lake Geneva in 1920. In 1921 he married Marian Baldwin in Rockford, Illinois. He and his wife purchased the house on La Salle Street in Lake Geneva that was once owned by John E. Burton and still exists. Rudy and his wife engaged in farming on the land surrounding their house until 1939 when he got a job as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva, a job he held for 23 years until he retired in 1962. I met Rudy Schlicher in 1959 when I began working at the Post Office. He was the Rural Route #2 mail carrier whose route was west and northwest of Lake Geneva and included Como. Rudy was assisted in making his deliveries by Andy Malsch, who was quite elderly by that time.
Rudy’s wife Marian passed away in 1966. In 1968 he married Janet Cameron in New Jersey. He was a member of the Como Community Church. Rudy Schlicher passed away on April 16, 1977 at the U.S. Veteran’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. He was 79 years old. He was survived by his wife, and three sons: John G. (Jack) of Lake Geneva, Robert of Rockford, Illinois, and Frederic of Beaver Dam; a daughter, Mary Ann Patteron of Ormond Beach Florida, eight grandchildren, and a sister and a brother.
Rudy Schlicher’s and Marian’s son John Gordon (Jack Schlicher) was very adventurous as a teenager. He reputedly rode his bicycle from coast to coast and from Lake Geneva to Florida and back. After the start of World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Airforce where he became a navigator of a B-24 in the 97th Bomber Group at age 20. He flew B-24 bombing missions from a base in Caserta, Italy to European targets. Jack Schlicher’s B-24 bomber was shot down on returning from one of those raids.
He bailed out of his bomber as it was going down and safely parachuted to the ground. Once on the ground he was found by members of the Yugoslavian partisan army who hid him under a pile of hay, and moved him in a hay wagon at night all the way to the shores of the Adriatic Sea. His rescuers spoke no English. When they reached the seashore at night they held their fingers to their lips signaling that he should be quiet, pointed to the sea, and disappeared.
In the middle of the night he heard a slight noise and saw three figures emerging from a rubber dingy at the seashore. They motioned for him to get into the dingy and rowed him out to sea. He saw a dark object bobbing up and down. It was a submarine. He was taken inside the submarine and it submerged. As he was drying off and donning warm clothes, the captain of the submarine appeared and introduced himself. He was Randolph Churchill, the son of the British prime minister Sir Winston Churchill. The sub took Jack across the Adriatic to Italy where he disembarked and was returned to his bomber base in Caserta, Italy. After a few days recuperation he was back in the air as a B-24 navigator bombing targets in Yugoslavia. He completed his required 25 missions and was rotated to non-flying duties.
After World War II ended Jack Schlicher returned to Lake Geneva where he got a job as a rural mail carrier at the Lake Geneva Post Office working alongside his father. He became the Rural Route #3 mail carrier, delivering mail east and south of Lake Geneva. I met him in 1959 when I began working at the U. S. Post Office. And I really got to know him when he was training me how to carry his Rural Route #3 when he began his vacation. Jack and his wife lived on the east side of Madison Street near the Oak Hill Cemetery in one of the three Lustron houses in Lake Geneva. Today one cannot tell that the house was a Lustron house because it has been completely remodeled.
After Jack retired as a rural mail carrier, he worked at the BrKresen Postellenthin Chevrolet dealership. On April 6, 1979 he married Nancy Damak Miller in Elkhorn. Jack was a member of the Lake Geneva Lions Club, the Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, and the Rural Letter Carriers Association.
On August 19, 1998, Jack passed away at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was 74 years old. He was buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Wisconsin. Jack was survived by his wife Nancy, his daughter Mary Flinn of DePere, Wisconsin, two grandchildren, and his brother Robert Schlicher of Iola, Wisconsin. Jack’s sister Mary Ann Peterson predeceased him.
Jack Schlicher was one of the most remarkable persons I have ever known. It was my good fortune to have known him.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.