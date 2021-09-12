History column: The WWII story of how a Lake Geneva man was saved after his plane was shot down, and more

On February 23, 1998 Rexford Newcomb’s wife Helen passed away. Six years later Rexford passed away on February 3, 2004 at the Williams Bay Care Center. He was 89 years old. He was survived by his son Rexford D. Newcomb of Lake Geneva, his daughter Leslie Newcomb Gagliardi of Locust Grove, Virginia, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Rexford Newcomb’s daughter Leslie was my classmate in Kindergarten in 1947. She remained my classmate all the way to 1960 when we were members of the Class of 1960 at Badger High School.

Rexford Newcomb’s son, Rexford D. Newcomb, was a star football and basketball player at Lake Geneva High School during the late 1940s and early 1950s. He was one of my idols. He followed his father as the operator of the RX Chemical Company, and became a well-known businessman in Lake Geneva. His wife Nancy is a renowned Lake Geneva artist. Today Rexford D. Newcomb lives with his wife on Marshall Lane.

Rudolph (Rudy) J. Schlicher was born on July 22, 1898 in Terre Haute, Indiana as the son of John J. and Ella Buck Schlicher. He served in the U.S. Army during World War I and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1919. He moved to Lake Geneva in 1920. In 1921 he married Marian Baldwin in Rockford, Illinois. He and his wife purchased the house on La Salle Street in Lake Geneva that was once owned by John E. Burton and still exists. Rudy and his wife engaged in farming on the land surrounding their house until 1939 when he got a job as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva, a job he held for 23 years until he retired in 1962. I met Rudy Schlicher in 1959 when I began working at the Post Office. He was the Rural Route #2 mail carrier whose route was west and northwest of Lake Geneva and included Como. Rudy was assisted in making his deliveries by Andy Malsch, who was quite elderly by that time.