Hitting the (rustic) road: Wisconsin DOT's Rustic Roads Program offers day-tripping opportunities close to home

“On the road again, just can’t wait to get on the road again ... goin’ places that I’ve never been, seein’ things that I may never see again, and I can’t wait to get on the road again.”—Willie Nelson, “On the Road Again,” 1980.

Raised in the waning halcyon days of the Great American Road Trip—an era of cheap gasoline, the car culture call to the freedom of the open road, and the American Petroleum Institute’s patriotic if self-serving admonition to “See American Best By Car”—like Willie Nelson I just can’t wait to get on the road again to go places I’ve never been and see things I may never see again.

But unlike the nostalgic days of yore, modern day roadtripping is fast becoming a costly luxury in these days of 40-year-high inflation and elevated gasoline prices.

Last year’s 35th wedding anniversary adventure travel road trip with my wife down the 2,554-mile round trip length of U.S. Hwy. 51 from piney northern Wisconsin to jazzy New Orleans and back again—the honeymoon we never had as cash-strapped college students—would be cost-prohibitive today on the price of gas alone, not counting the skyrocketing costs of dining and lodging on the road.

Thankfully, there are some travel alternatives closer to home that still satisfy the itch to set a course for adventure while not breaking the bank.

Over the summer I’ve taken to section hiking the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail on the old Milwaukee Road right-of-way between Allen’s Grove and Clinton.

And when the siren call of the open road beckons and I get behind the wheel of “Finn,” my fine four-fendered friend, I’m increasingly grateful for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Rustic Roads Program, launched in Taylor County in 1975 to provide hikers, bicyclists and motorists with an opportunity to leisurely travel through the Badger State’s scenic countryside.

Rustic Roads

Today, there are 123 designated Rustic Roads encompassing 740 miles of scenic highways and byways through 61 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including six roads here in Walworth County, six in Racine County, two in Rock County, three in Jefferson County and three in Waukesha County.

One route, R-43, spans the Kenosha-Racine County line, providing direct access to the Richard Bong Recreational Area and the White River State Trail.

While the state’s Rustic Roads all offer their own unique characteristics, whether dirt, gravel or paved they all have several common threads tying them together:

They offer outstanding natural features along their borders, such as rugged terrain, native vegetation, native wildlife or open areas with agricultural vistas.

They are lightly-traveled local access roads serving adjacent property owners and those wishing to travel by auto, bicycle or foot for purposes of recreational enjoyment.

They are not scheduled nor anticipated for major improvements which would change their rustic characteristics.

They are at least two miles long and often provide a completed closure or loop, or connect to major highways at both ends of the route.

A Rustic Road may have bicycle or hiking paths adjacent to or incorporated in the roadway area.

The maximum speed limit on a Rustic Road has been established by law at 45 mph, while a speed limit as low as 30 mph may be established by the local governing authority.

Unique brown-and-yellow signs mark the routes of all officially-designated Rustic Roads and a small placard beneath the Rustic Roads sign identifies each Rustic Road by its numerical designation within the statewide system.

Each Rustic Road is identified by a 1- to 3-digit number assigned by the Rustic Roads Board.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation pays the cost of furnishing and installing Rustic Roads marker signs.

American elm along Rustic Road 11, east of Lake Geneva A drive along South Road off State Hwy. 50 east of Lake Geneva offers this scenic view of a rare American elm along Rustic Road 11. Once a com…

The Rustic Roads of Walworth County

Walworth County is tied with neighboring Racine County and Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin for the most Rustic Road designations at a half-dozen each, including R-11, R-12, R-29, R-36, R-85 and R-120 locally here in Walworth County.

Rustic Road 11, at 10.3 miles, is located to the east of Lake Geneva and includes South Road, Steele Road, Spring Valley Road and Knob Hill Road between State Hwy. 50 and State Hwy. 36. R-11 adjoins Rustic Roads 12 and 36.

The Rustic Roads Guide notes the gently winding route provides excellent views of glacial Kettle Moraine topography as it passes through large wooded areas of oak, maple and hickory, with glimpses of a game farm and scenic agricultural land.

White River along Rustic Road 12, between the Town of Lyons and the City of Lake Geneva The White River is a scenic natural feature on Rustic Road 12 along Back Road between State Hwys. 36 and 50 between the Town of Lyons and the …

Rustic Road 12, encompassing 5.7 miles between Lyons and Lake Geneva, includes Back Road, Sheridan Springs Road, Spring Valley Road and Church Street between State Hwy. 50 and State Hwy. 36, connecting to R-11 and R-36.

The Rustic Roads Guides notes that at various points R-12 offers panoramic views of lush green hills and valleys as the sharply-curving route passes outstanding Kettle Moraine formations, pine and spruce plantations, a tamarack swamp and several ponds, and crosses the White River.

Rustic Road 29 runs along a 2.7-mile loop of Snake Road from State Hwy. 50 in the City of Lake Geneva west to State Hwy. 50 in the Town of Geneva.

The Rustic Road Guide calls R-29 “a countryside of natural beauty” bounded in some places by split rail fencing as it passes “through an area of native vegetation and wildlife near Lake Geneva that is particularly beautiful in autumn.”

Rustic Road 36 is a 3.6-mile paved and gravel route that includes Cranberry Road and Berndt Road east from State Hwy. 50 with connections to R-11 and R-12.

The Rustic Roads Guide said the narrow and hilly route got its name from early settlers who harvested cranberries from nearby marshes. The guide notes R-36 winds through Wisconsin farmland, glacial marshes and knobs, featuring a wide variety of trees and shrubs.

Rustic Road 85, a 2.5 miles, includes portions of Kearney and Potter roads forming a loop off County Hwy. DD in the Town of Spring Prairie, near Burlington.

The Rustic Roads Guide notes Potter Road runs adjacent to winding Sugar Creek as they both pass through Nature Conservancy forests and wetlands, with the “steeply glaciated uplands of Kearney Road” including a mix of farmlands and pine woodlots.

Chicory blooms along Rustic Road 120 in the Town of Lafayette Colorful blue roadside chicory blooms greet morning travelers on Rustic Road 120 along Peck Station Road in the Town of Lafayette off County H…

Walworth County’s newest Rustic Road, R-120, spans a 2-mile section of Peck Station Road from County Hwy. A to County Hwy. ES in the Town of Lafayette, north of Elkhorn and east of unincorporated Abells Corners.

The Rustic Roads Guide notes that Peck Station Road, named after a Western Union Railroad stop, is “agricultural in character and quite colorful in the fall.” The guides notes that a picturesque former inn still exists as a private home.

R-120 passes through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ 1,201-acre Troy State Habitat Area, N6776 Peck Station Rd., which offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities including hunting, fishing, cross-country skiing and hiking.

I’ve explored five Walworth County Rustic Roads to date, R-11, R-12, R-29, R-36 and R-120, leaving R-85 to explore and discover in Spring Prairie, northwest of Burlington in the days ahead. As autumn arrives, I plan to retrace my various routes to take in the fall colors in all their vibrant brilliance.

Traveling the Wisconsin DOT’s Rustic Roads routes offers short, low-cost getaways that offer a wide range of pleasantly scenic views and a retro old school Sunday country drive lesson in relishing life’s simple pleasures—the vase-like stature of a rare surviving American elm; classic Wisconsin farms; the overhead honks of trumpeter swans and the “conk-la-ree” calls of the darting red-winged blackbirds; colorful roadside wildflowers abloom; babbling country brooks and rivers; the rise, fall and curves of the life-in-the-slow-lane Rustic Roads as they hugs the glacial-sculpted terraine of the area’s namesake kettles and moraines; a rustic mailbox post creatively fashioned out of an old railroad telegraph pole, the colorful clear and blue glass insulators reflecting the light.

More than 50 decades later, I can honestly say I’m still seeing America best by car. I’m just trading the epic cross-country Great American Road Trip for a local game of roadtripping hopscotch, one bucolic Rustic Road at a time.

Learn more

The 2022 Rustic Roads Guide is available online for viewing or downloading at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads/ebook.aspx. The guides can also be ordered through the Travel Wisconsin website at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads/ebook.aspx or by calling 1-800-432-8747.

For more information about the Rustic Roads Program, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads/explore.aspx.