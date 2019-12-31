Holiday display awards bring downtown businesses cheer

Twelfth & Brown store owners Sharon and Ron Smith enjoy making their downtown Lake Geneva business look festive during the holiday season.
Their efforts this season brought their business at 729 Main St. top honors for best use of theme and overall display in the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s holiday window display competition.
Sharon Smith said that while she was excited to win awards, the real purpose of participating in the competition is to help customers get into the holiday spirit.
“It’s about doing something different and unique,” she said. “It’s more about getting people to stop and come into the store/”
The theme for this year’s competition was “Frosty’s Magical Christmas,” which coincided with the theme for Lake Geneva’s downtown holiday parade, too.
Smith said she and her husband get in the spirit every year.
“It’s fun decorating our windows for the holidays,” she said. “It’s a way to be a part of the community.”
About 30 downtown businesses participated in this year’s window competition.
An award decided by judges also was presented for best use of merchandise, while store customers voted on awards for community choice and social media choice.
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., received the community choice award.
Store owner Tom Konopacki said even though he was pleased by the award, the real honor, he said, was helping downtown Lake Geneva look festive during the holidays.
“It’s fun,” he said. “It’s for bragging rights to win.”
Gallery Matisse and Matisse Too, 830 W. Main St., received the best use of merchandise award.
Store owner Robert Skibitzki said he incorporated a display in three of the business’s windows. One of the displays included three iron spheres that he stacked to look like a snowman.
It took him several weeks to come up with the designs, but only two days to build them. His daughter also designed one of the displays for the competition.
Skibitzki said he has been decorating a storefront window on his business during the holidays since 1976 — before any competitions were started.
“When they started the competition, I stepped my game up a little bit,” he said. “I did three windows instead of one. I enjoy doing it.”
Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad St. and operated by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, received the social media choice award.
The art gallery’s display featured a life-size Frosty the Snowman carrying a paintbrush. It was designed by foundation members Laurie Sell and Kathy Kerner.
Kerner said the snowman, made out of cardboard and paper-mache, took several hours. She said they had to submit a photograph for the design two weeks after the theme for the contest was announced.
“That was kind of a quick turnover for something like that,” Kerner said. “But Laurie and I think quickly on our feet.”
The gallery’s design received the social media choice award by receiving the most “likes” — more than 80 — on its Facebook page.
Kerner said the design received a lot of attention from people who visited the gallery, and a customer purchased the Frosty for $150.
“It made for a good conversation piece for people who walked in,” Kerner said.
This was the second year that Sell and Kerner designed an award-winning window display for the art gallery. The design duo last year won a best use of merchandise award.
“I’m really proud of that,” Sell said. “We enjoy volunteering our time to the gallery and to the foundation.”
Kerner said she enjoys participating in the competition because not only does it attract people to the gallery, it helps make downtown look more attractive during the holidays.
“The shopkeepers do a really nice job anyway,” she said. “But during the holidays, it’s extra special.”
Several award winners already are thinking ahead to next season’s contest.
Smith said the competition creates a friendly rivalry among business owners.
“It’s just a way for businesses to get more involved and to do something fun,” she said. “It’s something for the customers to enjoy as they are walking up and down the streets of Lake Geneva.”