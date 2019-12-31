Holiday display awards bring downtown businesses cheer

Kerner said the snowman, made out of cardboard and paper-mache, took several hours. She said they had to submit a photograph for the design two weeks after the theme for the contest was announced.

“That was kind of a quick turnover for something like that,” Kerner said. “But Laurie and I think quickly on our feet.”

The gallery’s design received the social media choice award by receiving the most “likes” — more than 80 — on its Facebook page.

Kerner said the design received a lot of attention from people who visited the gallery, and a customer purchased the Frosty for $150.

“It made for a good conversation piece for people who walked in,” Kerner said.

This was the second year that Sell and Kerner designed an award-winning window display for the art gallery. The design duo last year won a best use of merchandise award.

“I’m really proud of that,” Sell said. “We enjoy volunteering our time to the gallery and to the foundation.”

Kerner said she enjoys participating in the competition because not only does it attract people to the gallery, it helps make downtown look more attractive during the holidays.