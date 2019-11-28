Holiday season brings festive events to Lake Geneva

Here is a look ahead to events and activities planned in the Lake Geneva region this holiday season:

The festivities already have started with the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s annual holiday window display competition.

About 30 downtown businesses have decorated storefront windows to participate in the competition. The theme for this year’s competition is “Frosty’s Magical Christmas,” to coincide with theme for the Electric Christmas Parade, which is set for Dec. 7.

Bridget Leech, executive director for the Business Improvement District, said the purpose of the competition is to help downtown merchants make their businesses look inviting during the holiday season.

“The point is to help people get in the stores,” Leech said. “It allows the store owner or manager to talk about the window display competition and give them a little map of the other participating stores.”

The competition will include four categories: community choice, social media choice, best use of merchandise and best use of theme. The community choice and social media choice will be done by store customers, and best use of merchandise and best use of theme will be selected by a panel of judges.