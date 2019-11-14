Home buyer pays $7.2 million in year's top sale

The town of Linn property known as Royal Oaks was built in 1992 by Peter and Anna Vanderveld, who had been looking for a buyer for two years.

The buyer has not been disclosed.

Keefe Real Estate broker Linda Tonge, who represented the buyer, said the property will become home to a family.

“The home looks large and formal, but it is a wonderful and cozy,” Tonge said. “It is time for another large family to continue to love and enjoy it.”

The building includes seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a four-car garage. The property also includes a guest house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a three-car garage.

The property originally was listed with a sale price of $11.2 million.

Curry said his firm later was enlisted by the sellers, and the asking price was lowered to about $8.5 million.

Having a property on the market for a long time can negatively affect its value, Curry said.

He also said because Royal Oaks had not undergone any significant alterations since it was built 27 years ago, would-be buyers viewed it as a home that was due for some renovation.