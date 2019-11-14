Home buyer pays $7.2 million in year's top sale

TOWN OF LINN — A lakefront mansion with five fireplaces and 13 bathrooms has become the Lake Geneva region’s biggest home sale of the year by fetching a price of $7.2 million.
The home at 4396 Basswood Drive, known as “Royal Oaks,” features 15,000 square feet of living space with a swimming pool, perennial gardens and 200-plus feet of private frontage on Geneva Lake.
“The home offered the complete package,” said real estate broker David Curry, who represented the sellers for Geneva Lakefront Realty.
The sale price of $7.2 million finalized on Oct. 17 was higher than the year’s previous top sale of $6.9 million for a home in Fontana.
The biggest sale ever recorded in the Lake Geneva region was $11.25 million for a Snake Road mansion, also in the town of Linn, which sold in March 2018.
Linn Town Board member Roy White said he has seen other homes in the town recently listed for sale at $10 million to $12 million.
The town is a desirable place for home buyers looking for lakeside luxury, White said.
“It is a unique spot,” he said. “And people want to be here.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, Lake Geneva ranks third in the nation — behind Palm Springs, California, and Nokomis, Florida — among the hottest markets for second-home sales.
The town of Linn property known as Royal Oaks was built in 1992 by Peter and Anna Vanderveld, who had been looking for a buyer for two years.
The buyer has not been disclosed.
Keefe Real Estate broker Linda Tonge, who represented the buyer, said the property will become home to a family.
“The home looks large and formal, but it is a wonderful and cozy,” Tonge said. “It is time for another large family to continue to love and enjoy it.”
The building includes seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a four-car garage. The property also includes a guest house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a three-car garage.
The property originally was listed with a sale price of $11.2 million.
Curry said his firm later was enlisted by the sellers, and the asking price was lowered to about $8.5 million.
Having a property on the market for a long time can negatively affect its value, Curry said.
He also said because Royal Oaks had not undergone any significant alterations since it was built 27 years ago, would-be buyers viewed it as a home that was due for some renovation.
“The property needed to accept several downward price adjustments to attempt to draw the attention of the market,” he said.
Tonge says the buyer does plan to make improvements, although she said plans have not been finalized.
“The new owner will update the home to their style,” Tonge said. “Architect, builder and designers are working on the project plans now.”
Other top sales in the region this year include homes that sold for $4.6 million, $4.45 million, and $4.15 million.
Curry said the market for top-priced properties remains strong.
“It proves the incredible strength of the upper bracket market,” he said. “And plenty of locations in Wisconsin will try to sell you expensive homes.”