Homeowners group says Fontana judge failed to pay his association dues

FONTANA — The Indian Hills Homeowners Association has filed a claim of more than $5,000 on the home of deceased Municipal Judge David Jensen, alleging that Jensen did not pay his membership dues for five years.
The action in Walworth County Circuit Court means that Jensen's widow, Gabby Jensen, cannot sell the couple's home in the Indian Hills neighborhood without first satisfying the lien, which amounts to a total of $5,185.
The association filed the lien on the Jensen home at 738 Adahi Way on March 13 — less than two weeks after leaders of the homeowner group had presented Fontana police with evidence that David Jensen embezzled from the association as its treasurer.
The lien, which is unrelated to the embezzlement, names Gabby Jensen as co-defendant with regard to the alleged unpaid association dues.
David Jensen, who served many years as Fontana's municipal judge, died Feb. 8 at the age of 72 shortly after suffering a heart attack. He died before any public disclosures were made about the alleged embezzlement or unpaid association dues.
Gabby Jensen declined to comment.
In a police interview during an investigation into the embezzlement, Gabby Jensen told police she was unaware that her husband had been stealing or that he had incurred sizable debts.
She told police that many financial issues had surfaced since her husband's death, including about $60,000 in debts on credit cards, multiple credit cards, a lien on their truck, and a lack of funds in David Jensen’s private insurance company, Southern Lakes Capitol.
“We lost all of our income," she told police. "I was not aware of it, and apparently there was just nothing coming in.”
She also told police that she hoped to sell the couple's home in Indian Hills and move to a new place.
Police investigating the alleged embezzlement reported that David Jensen had stolen $42,590 from the homeowners association while serving as the group's treasurer. Because he was deceased, police reported that there could be no criminal prosecution.
They cautioned Gabby Jensen, however, that the Indian Hills Homeowners Association could take civil action against Jensen's estate in an effort to recoup the group's losses.
Jensen had reportedly repaid the association $16,000, leaving an outstanding amount of $26,590 from the embezzlement.
Indian Hills Association president Wes Samuels and the group's attorney, David Rasmussen, both could not be reached for comment.
The association collects $1,000 a year from its approximately 100 homeowners, using the money to provide private neighborhood services such as landscaping and maintenance.
In the claim made on the Jensen home, the association alleges in Walworth County Circuit Court that David and Gabby Jensen failed to pay their dues between 2015 and 2019.
The lien is not a criminal matter, but a civil claim on the value of the couple's home. County property records show that the home has a current assessed value of $294,200 and that its yearly property taxes are about $3,600.
Court records show that the Indian Hills Homeowners Association has not placed a similar lien against any other homes, at least not in recent years.
Jensen served as the association's treasurer for 11 years until his death.
After his death, police determined that he had fraudulently mishandled association financial dealings with outside contractors, skimming money and embezzling $42,590 starting in 2017.
Samuels and another leader of the association went to police March 2 with evidence of the embezzlement.
The homeowners group has not publicly said whether the group will take civil action against Jensen's estate to recover its losses.
Jensen, who was seeking re-election as municipal judge at the time of his death, earned $6,700 a year from Fontana taxpayers in his public position. He had been the village's judge for 12 years.
Village Police Chief Jeff Cates and Village President Pat Kenny have expressed confidence that Jensen's did not mishandle any money in municipal court. But the village is planning to enlist auditors to review whether any discrepancies occurred during his 12-year career as judge.
