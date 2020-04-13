Homeowners group says Fontana judge failed to pay his association dues

The association collects $1,000 a year from its approximately 100 homeowners, using the money to provide private neighborhood services such as landscaping and maintenance.

In the claim made on the Jensen home, the association alleges in Walworth County Circuit Court that David and Gabby Jensen failed to pay their dues between 2015 and 2019.

The lien is not a criminal matter, but a civil claim on the value of the couple's home. County property records show that the home has a current assessed value of $294,200 and that its yearly property taxes are about $3,600.

Court records show that the Indian Hills Homeowners Association has not placed a similar lien against any other homes, at least not in recent years.

Jensen served as the association's treasurer for 11 years until his death.

After his death, police determined that he had fraudulently mishandled association financial dealings with outside contractors, skimming money and embezzling $42,590 starting in 2017.

Samuels and another leader of the association went to police March 2 with evidence of the embezzlement.

The homeowners group has not publicly said whether the group will take civil action against Jensen's estate to recover its losses.