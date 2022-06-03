Honoring “the very best”: Geneva Lake West Rotary Club honors 37 Big Foot High School seniors with diploma endorsements

Feted as representing “the very best,” the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club honored 37 Big Foot Union High School Class of 2022 seniors with Rotary Diploma Endorsement Awards at a May 19 recognition luncheon held in their honor at Abbey Springs Country Club in Fontana.

A longstanding tradition for both the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club and Big Foot High School, the Rotary diploma endorsement program is now in its 36th or 37th year according to club officials.

Student honorees enjoyed a linen tablecloth luncheon featuring round of beef with mushroom demi-glace, roast pork with creamy dijon mustard sauce, Caesar salad, wild rice, steamed asparagus, dinner rolls and oatmeal cranberry cookies.

Diploma endorsementsReceiving diploma endorsement certificates and special scarlet and grey Rotary honor cords to wear at their upcoming June 5 commencement were Angelina Anderson, Hailey Bauman, Amanda Bender, Ellyn Blakeman, Joe Brusa, Alexandra Cano, Drew Cronin, Basil Demco, Sara Dominguez, Agustus Foster, Sarah Frederick, Lauren Glos, Carter Gosse, Erik Hereley, Ethan Jackowski, Lacey Klade, Amanda Leek, Ashley Lohse, Natalie Lohse, Valeria Lopez, Sydney Lueck, Alyssa Marsh, Edilene Martinez, Declan McHugh, Lindsey McIntyre, Grace Nisius, Margaret Norman, Dejanira Ortiz Hernandez, Adalynn Quackenbush, Morgan Rego, Ally Ries, Alexander Schmitz, Anthony Soto, Riley Summers, Alexis Swaney, Madison West and Lilah Dean Wojcik.

Presenting the Rotary recognitions were Big Foot principal Jeremy Andersen, Big Foot diploma endorsement advisor Jill Connley, and retired Big Foot High School principal Michael J. Hinske, past president and current board member of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club.

Others participating in the ceremony were Geneva West Rotary Club president Don Holst and Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker.

“This is, and has always been, a very special event for me, both as a Rotarian, and as a teacher and principal,” Hinske said in his keynote recognition program address to Big Foot honorees. “This is a special day, not only for you as students, but also for our Rotarians. Many Rotarians will tell you that this is one of the most important days of the year, as it provides us with an opportunity to celebrate you, our youth, and your accomplishments over the past four years … Today, I am honored to be able to provide public recognition to you for your accomplishments, as well as share some thoughts about Rotary and our involvement in our communities.”

Hinske said Rotary diploma endorsement criteria extended beyond academic performance, with evaluations also including such factors as effort, attitude, responsibility, cooperative work skills and quality of work.

“We recognize those of you who have not only excelled in the classroom, but also who have shown habits consistent with being productive members of our society,” he noted. “The Diploma Endorsement Award is not just given to anyone, It is given to those who exemplify the values of Rotary and society in general. It’s not simply about grades, but rather on excellence in the factors that make people successful today and in the future. It is, in essence, about being more than yourself. I think it gets at the soul of being a first class citizen … As adults, community members and Rotarians, we recognize the importance of these skills in the development of future leaders of our communities and country. This class of graduating seniors being recognized has exemplified the ideals of the school and our community.”

Addressing the honorees directly, Hinske feted them as “the very best of the graduating senior class,” asking that they consider taking to heart the “four key values of Rotary” — the Rotary Four-Way Test — at this momentous turning point chapter in their lives: Is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it bring goodwill and better friendships; will it be beneficial to all concerned.

“As you move forward in your lives, we as Rotarians and members of this community hope that you think back to your experiences in high school and here today and ask yourself the four questions from the Four-Way Test,” Hinske said. “We as Rotarians believe that by your outstanding accomplishments as students, you will take this information and apply it to the remainder of your life. I, and all of our Rotarians, congratulate you on your record of accomplishment … and offer best wishes for a successful future.”

A video of the Rotary diploma endorsement ceremony is available online at https://www.bigfoot.k12.wi.us.

About RotaryBased in Evanston, Ill. in north suburban Chicago, Rotary International, founded in 1905, encompasses more than 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs around the world. Rotary is a humanitarian service organization bringing together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.

For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org.

Information about the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club is available at https://rotary6270.org/clubinfo/geneva-lake-west-rotary or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GLWRClub/.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.