Honoring veterans: Williams Bay graduate to command intelligence battalion

Thomas M. Nelson of Williams Bay graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 2000. He was nominated and appointed to the United States Military Academy – West Point that summer at age of 17. Following his four years attending West Point he graduated as a Second Lieutenant in the Army in 2004.

After completing the Infantry Officer Basic Course and Army Ranger school, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in the 82nd Airborne division. He was promoted to First Lieutenant in 2005.

The year of 2005 also brought his first deployment overseas to Afghanistan, where he served as a platoon leader July-November for the 1st parliamentary elections is support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

His second deployment was during Iraqi troop surge, where his battalion within the 82nd Airborne division was attached to Joint Special Operations Command from November 2006 to February 2008, serving a company executive officer and scout platoon leader.