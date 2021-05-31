Honoring veterans: Williams Bay graduate to command intelligence battalion

Thomas M. Nelson of Williams Bay graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 2000. He was nominated and appointed to the United States Military Academy – West Point that summer at age of 17. Following his four years attending West Point he graduated as a Second Lieutenant in the Army in 2004.
After completing the Infantry Officer Basic Course and Army Ranger school, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in the 82nd Airborne division. He was promoted to First Lieutenant in 2005.
The year of 2005 also brought his first deployment overseas to Afghanistan, where he served as a platoon leader July-November for the 1st parliamentary elections is support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
His second deployment was during Iraqi troop surge, where his battalion within the 82nd Airborne division was attached to Joint Special Operations Command from November 2006 to February 2008, serving a company executive officer and scout platoon leader.
During this deployment he returned to the United States and entered Ranger School, graduating in July 2007, receiving the Colonel Tex Turner Officer Leadership Award, during which time he was also promoted to the rank of Captain. He then returned to Iraq earning a Bronze Star and an Army Commendation Medal for Valor for fighting his infantry unit through a near ambush in the Diyala River Valley of Iraq.
Captain Nelson next deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 4th Infantry Division, March 2010 to March 2011. As a company commander of over 200 soldiers and civilians, his main role was training Iraqi Police for 12 months, where he earned a second bronze star medal. Upon returning home Captain Nelson earned a master’s degree in Applied Mathematics from University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. From there he was assigned as an assistant professor at United States Military Academy for 3 years in the Mathematics Department. In 2013 Thomas was promoted to the rank of Major.
In 2015, Tom competed, and the Army selected him to transfer from the Infantry to the newly created Cyber branch. Major Nelson was transferred to Fort Gordon, GA where he served as operations officer for the 782nd Military Intelligence BN (Cyber) training and certifying the last 5 army cyber combat mission and combat support teams to fully operational capability 6 months ahead of the congressional mandate.
Then as a team lead of a cyber combat mission team for two years, he led cyberspace operations in support of US Cyber Command Objectives. Following that he served as Chief of the Cyber Tactical Operations Center for Army Cyber Command’s Joint Forces Headquarters Cyber, where he led cyberspace operations for 8 operational teams for US Cyber Command and the National Security Agency. In summer of 2019 Thomas was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
In his next assignment, he will assume Battalion Command of the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) on June 4, 2021. He will be responsible for the manning, training and equipping of the Army’s Cyber Combat Mission and Combat Support Teams that conduct offensive cyberspace operations in support of the combatant commands.