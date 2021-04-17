Horses, trains and automobiles: Over the years how people got to Lake Geneva

Following the 1830s, when this part of Wisconsin Territory was being settled, those who arrived in the village of Geneva (most of whom came from New York state or Vermont), also took water routes from the east but rode the last 25 or so miles of their route in horse-drawn wagons or carriages instead of walking.

The water route that they used took them south from northern New York or Vermont in boats on Lake Champlain and then on a canal to the Hudson River and south on the Hudson until they reached Albany. In Albany, they boarded boats that took them west on the newly built Erie Canal to Buffalo where they boarded sailing ships which took them on Lake Erie to Lake Huron and then to Lake Michigan where they usually disembarked at the new village of Southport (today’s Kenosha).

They then got on a wagon or in a carriage which took them on the newly constructed dirt road (more or less approximating today’s Highway 50) which ran from Southport to Geneva. For almost twenty years from the 1830s to 1856 this was the primary route that people who came to Geneva took.