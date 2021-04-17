Horses, trains and automobiles: Over the years how people got to Lake Geneva

Readers who are innately curious may have wondered how most visitors to Lake Geneva as well as those who decided to live in Lake Geneva arrived here over the course of the city’s history. The answer to this seemingly simple question, however, has varied considerably over the preceding decades, and, for that matter, over many preceding centuries and millennia.
In 2021 the answer to that question is quite straightforward. Visitors and new residents now drive in cars north from the Chicago suburbs (where most visitors to and new residents in Lake Geneva are from) on Interstate 94 to Highway 50 and then west to Lake Geneva. But this has not always been the case as modes of transportation have changed significantly over the years.
For centuries prior to 1835 when the first white people arrived at what was named Geneva Lake by the surveyor John Brink in honor of his home town of Geneva, New York, the only modes of transportation then extant were on foot, by horse, or by water.
The Potawatomi Native Americans and the “Mound Builders” many centuries before them usually arrived at Geneva Lake either in canoes or other types of waterborne conveyances on the Fox River to the east or the Rock River to the west and then by walking overland to the Lake. They usually departed the Geneva Lake area when the weather turned cold and went south by the same routes to spend the winter in a warmer climate.
Following the 1830s, when this part of Wisconsin Territory was being settled, those who arrived in the village of Geneva (most of whom came from New York state or Vermont), also took water routes from the east but rode the last 25 or so miles of their route in horse-drawn wagons or carriages instead of walking.
The water route that they used took them south from northern New York or Vermont in boats on Lake Champlain and then on a canal to the Hudson River and south on the Hudson until they reached Albany. In Albany, they boarded boats that took them west on the newly built Erie Canal to Buffalo where they boarded sailing ships which took them on Lake Erie to Lake Huron and then to Lake Michigan where they usually disembarked at the new village of Southport (today’s Kenosha).
They then got on a wagon or in a carriage which took them on the newly constructed dirt road (more or less approximating today’s Highway 50) which ran from Southport to Geneva. For almost twenty years from the 1830s to 1856 this was the primary route that people who came to Geneva took.
In 1856, however, the situation changed dramatically. A railroad was built from Geneva to the Fox River valley west of Chicago where it connected with a railroad that ran to Chicago’s “downtown.” Dr. Philip Maxwell, one of the seven “founders” of Geneva, rode on the new railroad from Chicago to Geneva when he moved to Geneva in 1856. However, the railroad between Geneva and Chicago stopped running in 1859 because of bad track. Those who arrived in Geneva between 1859 and 1871 were compelled to take a stage coach from Southport to Geneva after they had arrived in Southport on steam-powered boats that traversed Lake Michigan between Chicago and destinations to the north.
In 1871, everything changed again. The rail connection between Geneva and Chicago was re-established. From 1871 until 1975 when rail service between Geneva and Chicago was terminated, the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad served as the major mode of transportation which arrivals in Lake Geneva availed themselves of particularly between the years 1871 and 1920 after automobiles had began the long process of superseding the railroad as a major mode of transportation. In 1910 the journey by automobile from Chicago to Lake Geneva took six hours.
By 1920, however, paved roads had begun to serve as primary transportation routes to and from Lake Geneva. Among the major paved roads that had been established were several cross-country routes that ran from the East to the Pacific Northwest: U.S. Highways 12 and 14.
In addition to people arriving in Lake Geneva in cars on Highway 12 and on the train, Greyhound buses carried thousands of visitors to Lake Geneva, particularly during the 1950s and early 1960s. The Greyhound buses arrived and departed from the “bus depot,” then located on the west side of the 100 block of Broad Street. Today, sadly, regularly-scheduled buses no longer arrive in or depart from Lake Geneva.
U.S. Highway 12 was a major route to Lake Geneva before the Interstate Highway system was constructed during the late 1950s and early 1960s. It used to run through the middle of Lake Geneva until it was relocated to the far eastern side of the city.
Traffic on Highway 12 diminished as Highway 50 was transformed into a four-lane highway between Lake Geneva and Interstate 94 at Kenosha. Also, instead of driving north on U.S. Highway 12 to Madison most people today take Highway 50 to Delavan and then Highways 11 and U.S. 14 to Interstate 90 at Janesville, which takes them to Madison.
What will happen to modes of transportation in the coming years is, at best, uncertain. But it is likely that climate change precipitated by increasing amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will eventually result in a major decline in the use of gasoline-powered automobiles.
Whether gasoline-fueled modes of transportation will be replaced entirely by electric-powered modes is problematic. To be sure, however, various modes of mass public transportation will be increasingly utilized, including electric-powered railroads. As such, it is all the more imperative that rail service between Chicago (and its suburbs) and Lake Geneva be restored as soon as possible. Such a mode of transportation is no longer a “relic” of the past, but instead is the wave of the future.