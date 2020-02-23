Hot dog place saying goodbye to Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY – After slinging up hot dogs in the Bay for more than two years, Red Dogs Sandwiches is packing up and heading south for Richmond, Illinois.

The restaurant will have its last day on Feb. 23 before relocating into co-owner Pat Heuer’s second restaurant, Red’s Steak and BBQ at 11011 N. Rt. 12, Richmond.

Red Dogs is scheduled to open for business in the new location in April.

“We’re going to miss it,” Heuer said of the Williams Bay location. “We’ve really enjoyed it up here, and the people have been awesome.”

Co-owner Carly Caris said the restaurant’s lease at 99 N. Walworth Ave. expired at the end of February, and building owners Rick and Linda Pfenning were interested in selling the location, leading to the decision to relocate Red Dogs.

“The owners really wanted to sell it, so we just thought moving down to Richmond and using the space we already have down there would make sense,” Caris said.

While the building has already been sold, it is unclear what business will inhabit the building next.

Rick and Linda Pfenning could not be reached for comment.