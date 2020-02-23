Hot dog place saying goodbye to Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY – After slinging up hot dogs in the Bay for more than two years, Red Dogs Sandwiches is packing up and heading south for Richmond, Illinois.
The restaurant will have its last day on Feb. 23 before relocating into co-owner Pat Heuer’s second restaurant, Red’s Steak and BBQ at 11011 N. Rt. 12, Richmond.
Red Dogs is scheduled to open for business in the new location in April.
“We’re going to miss it,” Heuer said of the Williams Bay location. “We’ve really enjoyed it up here, and the people have been awesome.”
Co-owner Carly Caris said the restaurant’s lease at 99 N. Walworth Ave. expired at the end of February, and building owners Rick and Linda Pfenning were interested in selling the location, leading to the decision to relocate Red Dogs.
“The owners really wanted to sell it, so we just thought moving down to Richmond and using the space we already have down there would make sense,” Caris said.
While the building has already been sold, it is unclear what business will inhabit the building next.
Rick and Linda Pfenning could not be reached for comment.
Red Dog regular and Elkhorn resident Josh Parker works frequently in the Williams Bay area, and said he was disheartened to hear they were relocating. When he visited Red Dog’s on Feb. 14, Caris knew what Parker was ordering before he even walked through the door: a bacon cheeseburger.
“I really enjoy the food, and come in once or twice a week,” Parker said. “It’s a good spot, and I’m sorry to see it go.”
Parker said he plans on visiting the new location for his regular order in April.
With Red’s Steak and BBQ currently only operating during dinner hours, Heuer said he expects incorporating Red Dogs will bring new business and offer a lunch option currently unavailable in the area.
“I think Red Dogs is going to be a real good fit down there, because there isn’t a lot of classic Chicago food down there,” he said.
While Red’s Steak and BBQ used to offer lunch, Heuer said customers were more interested in a quick meal like what Red Dogs offers rather than the sit-down service the steakhouse offers for dinner.
Heuer’s family has operated restaurants in the Richmond area since 1936, starting with a hot dog stand before opening what is now Red’s Steak and BBQ in 1987. The restaurant is named after Heuer’s father, nicknamed Red, who passed in 2011.
Caris and Heuer opened the dog-friendly hot dog shop in Williams Bay in October 2017, and quickly became a village favorite. The two business partners originally met in a dog park, which sparked the idea of a dog-themed restaurant.
Red Dogs offers a number of meals safe for dogs, as well as space for canines outside on the patio space, and of course, serves a variety of hot dogs.
“When this opportunity came up, we thought it would be cool to incorporate dogs in some way,” Caris said.
Caris and Heuer said they plan to continue the dog-friendly menu items and accommodations in the new location in Richmond.