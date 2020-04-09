Hotel tax could sweeten the pot for more communities

Two communities in Walworth County are considering imposing a new tax on hotel rooms, a strategy that has enriched other municipalities by hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
Officials in the village of Bloomfield and the town of Linn both are discussing implementing a room tax that would apply to hotels as well as short-term rental operators.
Short-term rentals are typically family homes or apartments that are rented on websites to weekend vacationers or other limited-term visitors.
A hotel room tax in Lake Geneva generates more than $700,000 a year for the city, while even the smaller town of Geneva collects more than $300,000 a year from its tax.
Linn town officials have balked at imposing a hotel room tax in the past. But with the growing popularity of short-term rentals and rental websites such as Airbnb, officials are taking another look at the possible new revenue source.
Town Chairman Jim Weiss said taxing such overnight accommodations can generate revenue to promote tourism and draw still more visitors to patronize those businesses.
“Now that you have short-term rentals, it seems more imperative to get on board,” Weiss said. “It is a different playing field today than it was previously.”
Not everyone is cheering the idea of a new tax.
Sara Rubin, owner of the Lazy Cloud Inn hotel in the town of Linn, said she fears that paying a new tax would send a signal to her customers that the Lazy Cloud Inn is raising its rates.
“If the rates go up, they aren’t getting any more or any less than they are used to getting, staying with us,” Rubin said of her customers. “They are just paying more.”
Officials at the Geneva Inn hotel, also in the town of Linn, declined to comment.
In the village of Bloomfield, a hotel room tax has been discussed as a developer is making plans for a large new hotel resort in the community.
Developer Dan McLean and his partners plan to transform 159 acres near the Lakewood Golf Course on Bloomfield Road into a “glamping resort” — glamorous camping — with 15 luxury guest rooms, plus many alternative rustic-style lodging alternatives.
McLean suggested to village officials that they consider a hotel room tax to capitalize on his development as a new revenue source for the village government. The village has been struggling financially in recent years, seeking out new revenue sources.
Bloomfield also has the Nippersink Resort doing business locally, as well as its own share of short-term rentals.
Becky Gallagher, who has headed a village committee on finances, said she was glad to hear that McLean supports the idea of a hotel tax.
“I think that demonstrates that he is not afraid of a negative impact on his business,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said she has gotten positive feedback from others in the community, too.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.