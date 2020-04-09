Hotel tax could sweeten the pot for more communities

Sara Rubin, owner of the Lazy Cloud Inn hotel in the town of Linn, said she fears that paying a new tax would send a signal to her customers that the Lazy Cloud Inn is raising its rates.

“If the rates go up, they aren’t getting any more or any less than they are used to getting, staying with us,” Rubin said of her customers. “They are just paying more.”

Officials at the Geneva Inn hotel, also in the town of Linn, declined to comment.

In the village of Bloomfield, a hotel room tax has been discussed as a developer is making plans for a large new hotel resort in the community.

Developer Dan McLean and his partners plan to transform 159 acres near the Lakewood Golf Course on Bloomfield Road into a “glamping resort” — glamorous camping — with 15 luxury guest rooms, plus many alternative rustic-style lodging alternatives.

McLean suggested to village officials that they consider a hotel room tax to capitalize on his development as a new revenue source for the village government. The village has been struggling financially in recent years, seeking out new revenue sources.

Bloomfield also has the Nippersink Resort doing business locally, as well as its own share of short-term rentals.