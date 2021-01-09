 Skip to main content
House Hunters films episode near Geneva Lake
The popular television series “House Hunters” has completed filming an episode in the Geneva Lake area that is currently scheduled to air in February.

The episode will feature segments displaying various properties around Geneva Lake. A portion of the episode was also filmed in the Steamers Coffee shop in Williams Bay.

Diane Krause, Lake Geneva realtor with @properties, was selected to walk a couple through three different homes for sale in the area as the pair weighed the pros and cons of each property before making a final decision.

Krause said due to an agreement with the show, she and the couple are unable to share details about what homes were toured or selected until after the episode airs.

“House Hunters” is a long-running television show which has aired on the HGTV network since 1999. The unscripted reality show with over 1,770 episodes follows homebuyers as they tour a series of three homes along with a local real estate agent.

It’s unclear whether Lake Geneva has ever been featured on the “House Hunters” show prior to the filming.

