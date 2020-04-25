House reported destroyed by fire on Lakeshore Drive in the town of Linn

×
Eyewitness photos appear to show a ranch-style home engulfed in flames today at a location that has been reported in the W3200 block of South Lakeshore Drive in the town of Linn.
A house fire reported today in the W3200 block of South Lakeshore Drive in the town of Linn appears to be fully engulfed, based on eyewitness photos posted on Facebook.
Emergency crews look over the remains of a house that was reported on fire around midday today in the W3200 block of South Lakeshore Drive in the town of Linn.
TOWN OF LINN — Firefighters were called to a blaze today on Lakeshore Drive for a house that was engulfed in flames and has been declared a total loss.
The fire was reported about 10 a.m. in the single-family residence at W3219 S. Lakeshore Drive.
Deputy Linn Fire Chief Jason Smith said at least one person was in the home at the time, but he escaped from the blaze. At least one family pet, a dog, was killed in the fire.
Smith said the building was in flames when firefighters arrived, and crews could not save the structure.
"There was fire coming out of all the windows," he said.
The one-story house, which Smith described as a rental property, had an estimated value of $138,200 for tax purposes, according to Walworth County records.
Eyewitnesses posted photos on Facebook that showed the home fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were on the scene until mid-afternoon.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
