Houses going up along west end of Geneva Lake and other developments in the works

More homes are going up along the west end of Geneva Lake.

Among the new construction projects are four that could impact the communities of Walworth, Williams Bay and the town of Geneva.

In Walworth, work began on a 36-lot subdivision.

Construction is also under way in a 16-lot subdivision in the town of Geneva.

In Williams Bay, there are two new residential areas — including one at a former school currently under consideration by local officials.

Walworth Prairie After sitting dormant for over 12 years, construction has begun on the Walworth Prairie subdivision, located south of the Onvoy fabrication facility and north of the Mecum Auctions auction house.

On Feb. 22, village of Walworth-based home builder Tracy Group broke ground on its four single-family homes — the first wave of construction on the 36 lots in the subdivision.

While final prices have not yet been decided, the homes are expected to be valued at around $300,000 each.

John Tracy, of the Tracy Group, said the home designs will look similar to another Elkhorn development the group just finished called The Pines.