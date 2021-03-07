Houses going up along west end of Geneva Lake and other developments in the works

More homes are going up along the west end of Geneva Lake.
Among the new construction projects are four that could impact the communities of Walworth, Williams Bay and the town of Geneva.
In Walworth, work began on a 36-lot subdivision.
Construction is also under way in a 16-lot subdivision in the town of Geneva.
In Williams Bay, there are two new residential areas — including one at a former school currently under consideration by local officials.
Walworth Prairie After sitting dormant for over 12 years, construction has begun on the Walworth Prairie subdivision, located south of the Onvoy fabrication facility and north of the Mecum Auctions auction house.
On Feb. 22, village of Walworth-based home builder Tracy Group broke ground on its four single-family homes — the first wave of construction on the 36 lots in the subdivision.
While final prices have not yet been decided, the homes are expected to be valued at around $300,000 each.
John Tracy, of the Tracy Group, said the home designs will look similar to another Elkhorn development the group just finished called The Pines.
Bailey EstatesHomes continue to crop up in Bailey Estates, located in Williams Bay, southeast of Theatre and Bailey roads.
While development of the area first started in 2006, 18 new lots were put on the market Feb. 12.
Shorewest Realtor Christine Fox said homes in the development have been selling like hot cakes recently as more families are drawn to Williams Bay’s highly-rated school system and affordable housing.
Lot sizes range from a half-acre to 1.25 acres.
Homes on the remaining lots can be built to suit with anywhere from two to six bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and two to three garage spaces.
The Preserve at
Lakeview Glen The construction began late last year on homes in The Preserve at Lakeview Glen, located at the intersection of Highway 50 and Geneva Street in the town of Geneva.
The development sits on nearly 59 acres of woods, meadows and wetlands.
Seven of the 16 lots in the development have already been sold, and another two are reserved. Lot sizes range from 0.87 to 2.32 acres.
Homes will offer a panoramic view of Lake Como or dedicated conservancy lands.
Elementary School Pending approval from Williams Bay officials is a proposal for condominium units in the former Williams Bay Elementary School, 139 Congress St.
The building has sat vacant since a new school was built in 2017.
Real estate development firm MBC Center LLC wants to build three to five condo units at the former school while maintaining its exterior, which is over 100 years old.
This is the second time MBC Center has pitched a plan for the building.
Previously, the firm sought to renovate the former school into a wellness center and retreat with lodging for about 30 guests.
The wellness center plan was put on hold after neighbors objected to it.