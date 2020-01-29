How crews overcame the odds to deliver the new ice castle

The interactive frozen castle features fountains, slides, tunnels and other features that are ideal for camera-toting visitors. The attraction is outfitted with colored lights for nighttime visitors.

The grand opening announcement ended weeks of anticipation and uncertainty about the ice castle for this winter.

“It has been a challenging winter in Wisconsin,” company president Ryan Davis said. “The warmer temperatures pushed back our opening date slightly, but our talented crew in Lake Geneva has still been able to create an enhanced experience that we know our guests will love.”

Officials have not discussed whether they have been able to achieve the estimated 40,000-square-foot size of the ice castle that was proposed at the outset.

The ice castle made its debut last winter on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Over a six-week run between January and March, the attraction drew more than 1,000 on its opening and recorded about 90,000 visitors overall.

Organizers later set out to find a new location for their second season, and they settled at Geneva National Resort on a golf driving range.

The grand opening announcement states that visitors will find concession areas, two kid zones, and more ice slides.