How much COVID stimulus money is your town estimated to get? All Walworth County municipalities getting some funds
Below find the estimates from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on how much each Walworth County government will be receiving in relief via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. 

To read for yourself to go the house committee's online spreadsheet. 

Walworth County: $20,140,000

Bloomfield: $160,000

Town of Darien: $170,000

Village of Darien: $160,000

City of Delavan: $820,000

Town of Delavan: $530,000

Town of East Troy: $400,000

Village of East Troy: $430,000

Elkhorn: $990,000

Fontana: $170,000

Geneva: $500,000

Genoa City: $290,000

La Grange: $240,000

Lafayette:  $200,000

Lake Geneva: $800,000

Linn: $240,000

Lyons: $370,000

Richmond: $190,000

Town of Sharon: $90,000

Village of Sharon:  $150,000

Spring Prairie: $220,000

Sugar Creek: $390,000

Town of Troy: $230,000

Town of Walworth: $170,000

Village of Walworth:  $280,000

Williams Bay:  $260,000

Whitewater: $1,200,000

