How much COVID stimulus money is your town estimated to get? All Walworth County municipalities getting some funds

Below find the estimates from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on how much each Walworth County government will be receiving in relief via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
To read for yourself to go the house committee's online spreadsheet.
Walworth County: $20,140,000
Bloomfield: $160,000
Town of Darien: $170,000
Village of Darien: $160,000
City of Delavan: $820,000
Town of Delavan: $530,000
Town of East Troy: $400,000
Village of East Troy: $430,000
Elkhorn: $990,000
Fontana: $170,000
Geneva: $500,000
Genoa City: $290,000
La Grange: $240,000
Lafayette: $200,000
Lake Geneva: $800,000
Linn: $240,000
Lyons: $370,000
Richmond: $190,000
Town of Sharon: $90,000
Village of Sharon: $150,000
Spring Prairie: $220,000
Sugar Creek: $390,000
Town of Troy: $230,000
Town of Walworth: $170,000
Village of Walworth: $280,000
Williams Bay: $260,000
Whitewater: $1,200,000