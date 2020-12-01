How Playboy sparked major cultural changes for Lake Geneva

“Lake Geneva has always been a known commodity,” Lorenzi said, “but only to people in the Midwest, especially the Chicago area.”

Not since the Great Chicago Fire has Lake Geneva felt anything as powerful as Playboy’s arrival.

When the historic fire in 1871 left Chicago in ruins, many of the city’s residents flocked to Lake Geneva for temporary refuge while Chicago was rebuilding.

Ed Svitak, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said the impact of the Playboy Club’s opening in 1968 was so momentous that Lake Geneva had not witnessed anything like it since the Chicago fire a century earlier.

“The opening of the Playboy Club,” Svitak said, “signified a resurgence in placing the Lake Geneva area as the premier resort destination in the Midwest.”

Svitak said the notoriety of Playboy magazine — with its nude pictorials — caused some controversy for the club and may have prompted the club to go in a more family-friendly direction in its later years.

Not long after Hugh Hefner’s club got started, Lake Geneva started turning people’s heads for another reason, too.

In 1972, Wisconsin lowered its drinking age from 21 to 18.