How Playboy sparked major cultural changes for Lake Geneva

Fifty years ago, restaurants in Lake Geneva closed each year between Labor Day and Memorial Day.
Then, in 1968, the Playboy Club opened here, and the nation took notice.
Attracting celebrity entertainers and introducing the sort of recreational opportunities previously unseen locally, the Playboy Club brought more people — and more dollars — into Lake Geneva.
The transformation meant that restaurants no longer had to close up when the summer tourist season ended.
“It put Lake Geneva on the map,” said Spyro Condos, whose family was in the restaurant business.
Condos, who would later become Lake Geneva’s mayor, worked at the Playboy Club as a dining room manager. The club, he said, brought an atmosphere to the community that was “stylish and glamorous.”
There was nothing like the Playboy Club, he said, with a ski hill and a swimming pool next to it so you could ski right up to the pool.
“It reminded me of something out of a James Bond movie,” he said.
The cultural change that Playboy brought to Lake Geneva impacted the community’s image on a national level.
Lake Geneva suddenly was so popular that, when Charlie Lorenzi was a kid on vacation in California, everyone there told him they knew about the small lakeside city in southeastern Wisconsin.
“Lake Geneva has always been a known commodity,” Lorenzi said, “but only to people in the Midwest, especially the Chicago area.”
Not since the Great Chicago Fire has Lake Geneva felt anything as powerful as Playboy’s arrival.
When the historic fire in 1871 left Chicago in ruins, many of the city’s residents flocked to Lake Geneva for temporary refuge while Chicago was rebuilding.
Ed Svitak, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said the impact of the Playboy Club’s opening in 1968 was so momentous that Lake Geneva had not witnessed anything like it since the Chicago fire a century earlier.
“The opening of the Playboy Club,” Svitak said, “signified a resurgence in placing the Lake Geneva area as the premier resort destination in the Midwest.”
Svitak said the notoriety of Playboy magazine — with its nude pictorials — caused some controversy for the club and may have prompted the club to go in a more family-friendly direction in its later years.
Not long after Hugh Hefner’s club got started, Lake Geneva started turning people’s heads for another reason, too.
In 1972, Wisconsin lowered its drinking age from 21 to 18.
Young people from the Chicago area not only were drawn to Lake Geneva by the spectacle of the Playboy Club, now they could enjoy alcoholic beverages up here, too.
Condos said with the drinking age change, and a hot new club in the area, a popular trend emerged of “border-hopping” — people driving up to Lake Geneva from Chicago for a night on the town.
Charlie Lorenzi came to Lake Geneva because of the club.
His father, Henri, moved the family to Lake Geneva in the early 1970s so Henri could become general manager of the club. Charlie’s mother, Betty, became the club’s social director.
Charlie eventually joined them, working as a bellman and a driver in guest services.
Lorenzi does not recall the club having a bawdy image. Its impact on Lake Geneva was nothing but positive, he said.
“If you believe in trickle-down economics, you probably believed in Playboy,” he said.
Condos, who today operates Speedo’s Harborside Pub and Grill in downtown Lake Geneva, said there was more business for his restaurant during winter months when Playboy was in town.
Condos believes Playboy brought a higher level of class to Lake Geneva. Even today, customers still ask him about the Playboy Club.
Lorenzi believes it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the community.
“Nobody could pull something like that together here again,” he said.
