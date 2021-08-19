How the Lake Geneva Playboy club got its start and why it closed

Quinn said although he and his friends were younger at the time, they did not go to the Playboy Club.

“It was too expensive,” he said.

The main connection between Lake Geneva and the Playboy Club, typically, was the bunnies, more than 100 of them. At the club, the young women — wearing corsets, bunny ears and tails — were the living emblem of Playboy hospitality.

They were also the conduit to bring Playboy money into the city. Once work was done, the bunnies became young women in search of a good meal and maybe a little dancing at surrounding restaurants and bars.

“We were having so much fun, working and going dancing,” former bunny Gail Frantz recalled.

Bunnies were well trained and strictly monitored, but they were also well paid. Frantz said she often made more money in a month than her father, who taught English at Badger High School.

She and the other bunnies shopped at the local stores and headed into town to take care of such chores as doing their laundry.

“I think a lot of people who had businesses appreciated that,” she said.