How they voted: Lake Geneva council again rejects face mask mandate

For a third time, the Lake Geneva City Council has voted against a local face mask requirement designed to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The council voted 5-4 on Sept. 28 to reject a proposal that would have mandated that people wear face masks in indoor public places or congested outdoor settings.
Just like when the issue was considered in July, aldermen tied 4-4 on the matter, and Mayor Charlene Klein cast a tie-breaking vote to block a face mask ordinance.
Voting for a face mask mandate were Aldermen John Halverson, Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Ken Howell and Shari Straube, while voting against were Aldermen Richard Hedlund, Tim Dunn, Cindy Flower and Joan Yunker.
Howell and Flower both switched sides from the last time the issue was debated.
Howell previously had said he was concerned that the police department would receive too many phone calls about violations of a mask ordinance.
However, Howell said since a state face mask mandate began, he had discussed the issue with the police department, and officials there indicated they had not received many calls about violations.
Flower said she has “waffled” on the face mask issue for months. She noted that since the state face mask order has been in place, the number of coronavirus cases has continued to increase.
“I’m confused,” she said. “I don’t know if it works. I don’t know if we know more than what anyone else does about this subject matter.”
Fesenmaier said the number of coronavirus cases could be higher if there was not a state face mask requirement in place. The city should approve a face mask ordinance, she added, to encourage people to wear masks when they are out in public.
“It’s something simple we can do as individuals to project the whole community, and it’s what we should do,” Fesenmaier said. “We need this in place to encourage people to do it and to send a message that Lake Geneva believes it’s important.”
A city council committee Sept. 15 recommended reconsidering a city ordinance as time was running down on the state mandate, which was set to expire Sept. 28. Gov. Tony Evers later extended the state order until November, although that action now is facing a challenge in court.
The proposal before the city council was to direct the city attorney to draft a city ordinance requiring anyone age 5 or older to wear a face mask when they are indoors in a public place or outdoors in a congested setting such as a restaurant patio.
The city council in May similarly voted down a face mask mandate by a 6-2 vote.
Klein said she does not feel the police would be able to enforce a local ordinance.
“I cannot ask our police force to go up and down the streets giving people tickets for not wearing masks,” Klein said, “when they need to be available for emergencies in a timely manner.”
Straube said the police department has not received many calls related to people not wearing face masks. She said it would be the police responsibility to enforce a face mask ordinance.
“I’m sorry there’s certain things that they have to do, and that’s just the way it is,” Straube said. “This is not a silly ordinance. The CDC says, no doubt about it, mask wearing works.”
Lake Geneva resident Sherri Ames encouraged aldermen to pass a face mask ordinance.
“You’re responsible for the health of this community,” Ames told the council members. After the measure failed, she responded, “Shame, shame, shame.”(tncms-asset)6405467c-fb8c-11ea-88d8-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)
