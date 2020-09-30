How they voted: Lake Geneva council again rejects face mask mandate

“I’m confused,” she said. “I don’t know if it works. I don’t know if we know more than what anyone else does about this subject matter.”

Fesenmaier said the number of coronavirus cases could be higher if there was not a state face mask requirement in place. The city should approve a face mask ordinance, she added, to encourage people to wear masks when they are out in public.

“It’s something simple we can do as individuals to project the whole community, and it’s what we should do,” Fesenmaier said. “We need this in place to encourage people to do it and to send a message that Lake Geneva believes it’s important.”

A city council committee Sept. 15 recommended reconsidering a city ordinance as time was running down on the state mandate, which was set to expire Sept. 28. Gov. Tony Evers later extended the state order until November, although that action now is facing a challenge in court.

The proposal before the city council was to direct the city attorney to draft a city ordinance requiring anyone age 5 or older to wear a face mask when they are indoors in a public place or outdoors in a congested setting such as a restaurant patio.

The city council in May similarly voted down a face mask mandate by a 6-2 vote.