How to improve Lake Geneva's 230 acres of park land, comprehensive plan in the works

LAKE GENEVA – Before creating a plan to guide park improvements and budget, the city took time to listen to the public’s thoughts on how to improve the nearly 230 acres of park land in the city.
The city’s last comprehensive outdoor recreation plan is now expired, paving the way for a new, five-year plan that will be implemented in the fall of this year. The final plan will be based on the public’s input at both the open house and a public survey taken between May 24 and July 2.
Peg Esposito, a member of the board of park commissioners, said that there are many parks across the 227 acres of park land in Lake Geneva, some of which are not being used for anything or aren’t built up.
“We’re talking to the public first to see what they’re interested in,” she said.
To gauge interest, the public open house encouraged people to participate in three different ways. Participants could add fake coins to buckets labeled with different park budget items, such as maintenance and recreational activities. They could also write down ideas on a poster board or add stickers to a map that correlated to their public comments sheet.
Park Board President Dr. Cindy Forster-Fueredi said that she was glad to see people participating and giving their feedback at the three stations.
“This is an open dialogue,” she said. “We want to learn what people need and want.”
City resident Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like to see parks categorized correctly and have that reflected in its name and use. For example, if a park is categorized as a community park, that might attract more tourists, while a park categorized as a neighborhood park might be better marketed to locals, she said.
Fesenmaier also stressed the need for more signage so people know where a park is located and what its intended use is.
Other residents stressed the importance of partnerships and collaborations.
City resident Amanda Rotondi said that she would like to see more partnerships between municipalities so that the parks can be used to their full extent and potential.
Some people also simply came because they were curious about the parks in the city.
Becky Binz, a park planner with MSA Professional Services, an organization that the city is partnering with for the creation of this new plan, said that the preliminary survey results reflect this confusion over where the parks are and what they are used for.
They survey also revealed that people would like to see less crowding at parks and more amenities, such as outdoor restrooms, outdoor pools and sidewalks and bike paths.
The new plan also comes at an interesting time for the city, Binz added. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many people to gravitate to the outdoors, making parks even more central to people’s lives.
Mayor Charlene Klein reflected on this.
“Everyone’s realized how precious that open space is,” she said.
The results from the survey and the public open house will be used to create a recommendation for the plan in August.