How to improve Lake Geneva's 230 acres of park land, comprehensive plan in the works

“This is an open dialogue,” she said. “We want to learn what people need and want.”

City resident Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like to see parks categorized correctly and have that reflected in its name and use. For example, if a park is categorized as a community park, that might attract more tourists, while a park categorized as a neighborhood park might be better marketed to locals, she said.

Fesenmaier also stressed the need for more signage so people know where a park is located and what its intended use is.

Other residents stressed the importance of partnerships and collaborations.

City resident Amanda Rotondi said that she would like to see more partnerships between municipalities so that the parks can be used to their full extent and potential.

Some people also simply came because they were curious about the parks in the city.

Becky Binz, a park planner with MSA Professional Services, an organization that the city is partnering with for the creation of this new plan, said that the preliminary survey results reflect this confusion over where the parks are and what they are used for.