How-to session on CBD products coming to area libraries

Public libraries in the Lake Geneva region are offering how-to presentations on products containing the controversial ingredient known as CBD.

A marketer of CBD products is scheduled for a free public lecture entitled, "CBD 101," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lake Geneva Public Library in Lake Geneva.

The same presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.

CBD products, while legal, have been controversial because they contain a chemical found in marijuana plants. Such products offer no intoxicating effects, and have grown in popularity for their purported medical benefits, including pain relief and anxiety relief.

Fontana village leaders ordered such products kept behind store counters last summer after the police chief warned that CBD did not fit the village's “clean image.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

CBD marketer Laurie Lepeska has agreed to give the library presentations about how to shop for and use CBD products. She also will discuss the dangers of poor-quality CBD and the history of products related to marijuana.