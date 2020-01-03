How-to session on CBD products coming to area libraries

Public libraries in the Lake Geneva region are offering how-to presentations on products containing the controversial ingredient known as CBD.
A marketer of CBD products is scheduled for a free public lecture entitled, "CBD 101," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lake Geneva Public Library in Lake Geneva.
The same presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.
CBD products, while legal, have been controversial because they contain a chemical found in marijuana plants. Such products offer no intoxicating effects, and have grown in popularity for their purported medical benefits, including pain relief and anxiety relief.
Fontana village leaders ordered such products kept behind store counters last summer after the police chief warned that CBD did not fit the village's “clean image.”
CBD marketer Laurie Lepeska has agreed to give the library presentations about how to shop for and use CBD products. She also will discuss the dangers of poor-quality CBD and the history of products related to marijuana.
"This is a simple lecture, as well as a question-and-answer session from someone who has quite a bit of knowledge on the subject," said Rachel Strehlow, director of adult services at the Lake Geneva library.
Lepeska, who will not promote or sell her own CBD products, said she is only trying to provide information.
"I really want to give people the information they need to make an informed decision about whether CBD oil is a good fit for them," she said.