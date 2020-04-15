You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
How to support local businesses with gift cards during crisis

How to support local businesses with gift cards during crisis

{{featured_button_text}}
Buy Local

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.

The Lake Geneva Regional News has launched our Buy Local program to help small businesses during this challenging time.

Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks go to our sponsors AJE Associates, www.ajeassociates.com; Stebnitz Builders Inc., www.stebnitzbuilders.com; Brunk Industries, www.brunk.com and Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, www.stinebrinkspigglywiggly.com.

Because of our sponsors there were no setup fees for any local business. Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Buy Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting https://localbusiness.lee.net/lake-geneva-regional-news.

+1 
Rob Ireland

Robert Ireland

Robert Ireland is the general manager of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert Ireland is the general manager and editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News. He has worked at the paper since December 2006.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics