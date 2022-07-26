I-43 semi that overturned was carrying part of Country Thunder stage, driver taken to hospital

A semi driver was transported to the hospital after overturning on the Highway 12, Interstate 43 clover interchange near Elkhorn on Tuesday morning, July 26.

Injuries were not believed to be critical, said Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Hall.

The driver was of the flat-bed semi was going west on Highway 12 and overturned on the clover ramp going onto southbound Interstate 43, Hall said. The cause of the crash is under investigation, although driving too fast for conditions is believed to be a contributing factor.

The rollover occurred around 10 a.m. and crews were still on scene as of almost 2 p.m. cleaning up pieces of steel that were all over the road.

The truck had been carrying part of the stage from the Country Thunder music festival that had just wrapped up on Sunday, Hall said.