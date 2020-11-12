Ice castle and reverse parade are good ideas, as long as they are done safely

In today’s coronavirus-world, everyone needs a little something to look forward to. The return of the ice castle to Geneva National Resort is certainly something to celebrate, as is the reverse holiday parade taking place this year in downtown Lake Geneva.
But safety absolutely needs to a priority at both events for all involved.
From what the numbers have shown, the coronavirus is not going away anytime soon and people have to continue to take precautions.
That is why it’s so nice to have fun, outdoor option for people wanting to get out and enjoy the area.
Because of the coronavirus public health crisis, the capacity of the crowd permitted inside the ice castle will be reduced. Also, visitors and staff will be required to wear face masks, and some walk-through amenities will be made one-way only to limit face-to-face contact among guests.
Kathleen Seeberg, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said the outdoor attraction — with the added safety precautions —is an ideal getaway for families this winter.
“This just fits perfectly,” Seeberg said.
Considering how many indoor attractions throughout the country are being shut down or disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, Seeberg said, the Lake Geneva region could capitalize in a big way with its outdoor attraction.
“It’s a pretty cool way to get outdoors,” she said. “That’s perfect for what we’re trying to do to keep everybody safe.”
Similarly, VISIT Lake Geneva’s “reverse” holiday parade is also a good way to let people celebrate the holidays, as long as it’s done safely with precautions like they are taking for the ice castle.
Instead of the traditional holiday parade where people line up to watch floats go by, this year the floats and participants will remain stationary and the spectators will parade past.
Organizers hope the threat of spreading the coronavirus will be minimized by avoiding large crowds of spectators, and instead allowing spectators to either drive past in their own cars or walk past on foot.
“With other events being cancelled this year, we wanted to make sure we had a way for Christmas to come to Lake Geneva,” said Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group.
The 45th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 on Broad Street between Geneva Street and Henry Street.
To keep everyone safe, the parade entries should be kept distant from each other, participants and those who choose to walk by, instead of drive by, should wear masks.
It’s tempting to take a mask off outside. But the masks should be worn when around other people outside of your household.
Maybe you are not part of the vulnerable population, but that doesn’t make you immune and doesn’t stop you from being a carrier and infecting someone who is part of the vulnerable population. In the spirit of the holidays, think about others around you and take precautions for them so we can all stay safe.
