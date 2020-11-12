Ice castle and reverse parade are good ideas, as long as they are done safely

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a pretty cool way to get outdoors,” she said. “That’s perfect for what we’re trying to do to keep everybody safe.”

Similarly, VISIT Lake Geneva’s “reverse” holiday parade is also a good way to let people celebrate the holidays, as long as it’s done safely with precautions like they are taking for the ice castle.

Instead of the traditional holiday parade where people line up to watch floats go by, this year the floats and participants will remain stationary and the spectators will parade past.

Organizers hope the threat of spreading the coronavirus will be minimized by avoiding large crowds of spectators, and instead allowing spectators to either drive past in their own cars or walk past on foot.

“With other events being cancelled this year, we wanted to make sure we had a way for Christmas to come to Lake Geneva,” said Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group.

The 45th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 on Broad Street between Geneva Street and Henry Street.

To keep everyone safe, the parade entries should be kept distant from each other, participants and those who choose to walk by, instead of drive by, should wear masks.