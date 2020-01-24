Ice castle announces Jan. 31 grand opening in town of Geneva

TOWN OF GENEVA — The company behind Lake Geneva's newest ice castle has announced a Jan. 31 grand opening date for this winter's frozen outdoor funhouse.
After weeks of anticipation in the Lake Geneva region, the Jan. 31 grand opening was announced today on the company's website at icecastles.com/wisconsin.
Ticket prices are $16.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids Monday through Thursday, $20.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids on weekends.
The company Ice Castles LLC said tickets will go on sale Jan. 27 and that dates and hours of operation will be weather-dependent.
The ice castle made its debut last year on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. It moved this winter to Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva, about five minutes west on state Highway 50.
The attraction is an outdoor castle made of ice with camera-ready interactive slides, tunnels, fountains and other features. The spectacle is decorated with colored lights for nighttime visitors.
Last year's castle drew more than 1,000 people on opening day and recorded about 90,000 adults and children over a six-week run on Riviera Beach.
Organizers promised a bigger castle this year with new interactive features at Geneva National Resort overlooking Lake Como.
Construction crews began assembling the icy structure in early December, but unseasonably mild weather slowed their progress along the way. The effort has enjoyed steady cold weather the past couple of weeks, and has been boosted by additional manpower from out of town.
A grand opening Jan. 31 would come about one month later than organizers originally had planned.