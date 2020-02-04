Ice castle closed temporarily to rebuild after meltdown

TOWN OF GENEVA — A burst of 50-degree temperatures has temporarily closed the ice castle, just four days after the winter attraction opened to the public.

Organizers said the ice castle would be closed today and Wednesday, but that they plan to reopen on Thursday.

"We are currently rebuilding," spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said today.

Smuzynski said unseasonably warm temperatures Sunday in the 50s caused some damage to the outdoor frozen funhouse, located at Geneva National Resort.

But with temperatures now back down below freezing, officials are confident that the ice castle can reopen and resume operations starting Thursday.

"We will spend all of Tuesday and Wednesday running water in the castle and refreezing areas of the attraction that need it most," Smuzynski said. "If we can do that, we are confident that we can get through the next two weeks at least."

The interactive attraction — with tunnels, slides, fountains and more — opened to the public on Friday and enjoyed sold-out crowds of visitors who praised the funhouse. Organizers at the company Ice Castles LLC hope to continue the attraction throughout the winter, weather permitting.