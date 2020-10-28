Ice castle coming back this winter to Geneva National Resort

TOWN OF GENEVA — The ice castle is returning to the Lake Geneva region for another season of frozen winter fun, with adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at Ice Castles LLC today announced that they will be bringing back the cold-weather funhouse this winter at the Geneva National Resort, just west of Lake Geneva.

"We're excited to return," spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said. "We're looking forward to a good season."

It will be the third consecutive winter here for the ice castle, a jumbo-sized funhouse that treats walk-through visitors to tunnels, slides, fountains and other interactive features — all made of ice. The castle debuted in 2019 with a six-week run at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva, then followed with a four-week run in 2020 on a golf course at Geneva National.

Plans for 2021 include a downsized castle built in a more shady spot at Geneva National's golf course — both steps designed to account for Wisconsin's unpredictable winter weather. Unseasonably mild temperatures last year hampered the castle construction effort.

Smuzynski said the 2021 attraction will be about one acre in size — roughly 30 percent smaller than last year — but it will include taller walls and a more vertical construction.