Ice castle gets the snowball rolling

Stone described Geneva National as a good partner for the winter attraction.

“We could not ask for a better partnership,” he said.

The ice castle was about 20,000 square feet in size at Riviera Beach last winter, but organizers have said this year’s attraction could be much bigger.

Stone said that getting an early start on planning the structure and training workers can help with building momentum for the sustained cold weather needed for a successful build.

“We’re assuming that it will warm up,” he said. “This just allows us to teach guys.”

To get the frozen castle assembled, workers need daily temperatures below 30 degrees for about a month. Despite temperatures in single digits in early November, forecasters were expecting temperatures back in the 40s or 50s later.

Stone said his company is familiar with inconsistent weather. But he said the early cold weather was making it possible to hire employees and move forward with the early stages of planning and preparation.

“It is a very educated decision, because we are pretty familiar with weather patterns and what to expect,” he said.