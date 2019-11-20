Ice castle gets the snowball rolling

TOWN OF GENEVA — The early arrival of winter weather is heating up excitement and early preparations for the ice castle.
The frigid temperatures and snow that have greeted the Lake Geneva region this November do not necessarily mean that the ice castle will open early for visitors.
But the weather is allowing planners at Ice Castles LLC to move forward with hiring and training employees who will assemble the frozen attraction at Geneva National Resort.
Ice castle site manager Jesse Stone said he and his team are using the November cold snap to get a head start.
“We are doing a little bit of training right now, as we have some ice on the ground,” Stone said.
The outdoor frozen funhouse, making its second winter appearance in the region, is scheduled to open by January inside Geneva National Resort, located on Lake Como west of Lake Geneva.
Organizers announced in October that they were moving to the town of Geneva site after making their debut last winter — and drawing thousands of visitors — on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva.
The move to Geneva National has surrounding business owners excited to see the cold weather arrive and the ice castle planning get started.
At Foley’s Bar and Grill, W3905 state Highway 50, the owners plan to introduce hot drinks to entice ice castle goers with the chance to warm up before or after their visits.
“I hope it brings a lot of business through this side of town,” bar owner Dorian Foley said. “It will be wonderful. Bring it on.”
Officials at Utah-based Ice Castles LLC have estimated that 90,000 people visited the interactive funhouse last winter during its six-week run at Riviera Beach. That works out to an average of 15,000 people a week.
The ice castle is an outdoor attraction built with ice that allows visitors to walk through tunnels, slide down ramps, huddle around fire pits and fountains — all while capturing the experience in camera-ready settings. Admission last year ranged from about $11 to $19 a person.
Geneva National Resort has worked an agreement to host the attraction this winter, providing water from the resort’s municipal water supply and possibly shuttling visitors from nearby parking sites.
Leslie Johnson, vice president of marketing for Geneva National, said her resort hopes to learn from this first year and bring the ice castle back in future years.
“We’re excited to see how it goes this year,” Johnson said. “And I think we will learn how it will affect us and the community.”
Stone described Geneva National as a good partner for the winter attraction.
“We could not ask for a better partnership,” he said.
The ice castle was about 20,000 square feet in size at Riviera Beach last winter, but organizers have said this year’s attraction could be much bigger.
Stone said that getting an early start on planning the structure and training workers can help with building momentum for the sustained cold weather needed for a successful build.
“We’re assuming that it will warm up,” he said. “This just allows us to teach guys.”
To get the frozen castle assembled, workers need daily temperatures below 30 degrees for about a month. Despite temperatures in single digits in early November, forecasters were expecting temperatures back in the 40s or 50s later.
Stone said his company is familiar with inconsistent weather. But he said the early cold weather was making it possible to hire employees and move forward with the early stages of planning and preparation.
“It is a very educated decision, because we are pretty familiar with weather patterns and what to expect,” he said.
Stone said site preparation is under way, and workers will be ready as soon as the weather is ready.
“We are ready to rock and roll as we are waiting for the cold weather to stick around,” he said. “We have everything we need.”