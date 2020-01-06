Ice castle rebuilding after warm-weather meltdown

Ice Castles site manager Jesse Stone said this winter’s up-and-down temperatures have created the most difficult weather he has encountered on a construction site.

“I have never faced the difficulties that we have faced this year,” Stone said.

Last year’s ice castle on Riviera Beach was open to the public from late January until mid-March.

The Utah-based company this winter also is planning ice castles in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; New Brighton, Minnesota; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Alberta in Canada.

Because of inclement weather, Smuzynski said, an ice castle in Utah one winter was open to the public for only three days.

“It is one of our biggest challenges as a weather-dependent business,” she said. “But we feel like this adds to the wonder of the process and the uniqueness of the experience.”

Organizers are hoping to open the Geneva National ice castle in time for the Lake Geneva’s event known as Winterfest, scheduled for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. Based around a snow-sculpting competition in downtown, Winterfest draws thousands of visitors to the region.

“That is definitely what we are shooting for,” construction supervisor Joe Weiler said.