Ice castle thrills visitors after belated grand opening

TOWN OF GENEVA — The new ice castle has made a colorful, if belated, debut for sold-out crowds that are giving rave reviews for the outdoor frozen funhouse.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Randy Eilering, who traveled from Barrington, Illinois, with his family for the grand opening night of the ice castle at Geneva National Resort.
“It is really well done,” he said. “Beautiful and worth the money.”
The ice castle and its slides, tunnels and other interactive features are open to visitors for about $12 to $20 a person along Lake Como, about five miles west of Lake Geneva.
Unseasonably mild winter weather slowed construction of the ice castle, but the attraction opened Jan. 31 to fanfare and excitement. There were colored lights, music, and even fire jugglers to entertain the crowd.
Officials with the company Ice Castles LLC estimated that opening weekend attendance at 10,000.
Although temperatures climbed past 50 degrees, officials said the attraction was continuing without disruption.
Last winter’s ice castle enjoyed a six-week run on Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. Organizers moved to Geneva National Resort this winter for more space to build a bigger attraction.
Katie Anderson of Lake Geneva visited last year’s castle, and she and her family returned for this season’s grand opening. Anderson said the family was impressed by the new and improved castle.
“We have four kids, and they have a blast exploring and checking out all the lights,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure they don’t destroy everything.”
The Lake Como funhouse’s grand opening Jan. 31 served as a spot for everything from date nights, to birthday celebrations and even health care therapy.
George Ryan of Kankakee, Illinois, said he brought his wife, Amy, to enjoy the ice castle as a way of helping her recover from a recent stroke.
“I thought this would be great therapy for her to come and see the beautiful lights and ice castles to kind of help her reconnect,” Ryan said. “We have never been here — it is amazing.”
Town of Geneva resident Erin Beelstra was surprised by her fiance, Matthew Baumann, with a trip inside the ice castle.
The two moved to the Lake Geneva area recently, and were excited to find such a fun winter attraction close to home.
“We were excited to have a date night on our lake,” Beelstra said. “My favorite part was enjoying time with him in our community.”
For Tara Geier and her family, the trip from their hometown Mayville was a way to celebrate her husband Chris’ 30th birthday. Their children enjoyed the ice castle, while the family also watched the fire jugglers.
“It has been a cool experience and memorable to experience,” Chris Geier said.
Ice castle crew member Jesse Stone said the Geneva National castle has more interactive features than past castles.
Stone was it was exciting to see the attraction open to visitors after the hard work involved in getting it built and ready for the public.
“This is when the hard work really pays off,” he said. “You get to see the smiling faces.”