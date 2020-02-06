Ice castle thrills visitors after belated grand opening

Katie Anderson of Lake Geneva visited last year’s castle, and she and her family returned for this season’s grand opening. Anderson said the family was impressed by the new and improved castle.

“We have four kids, and they have a blast exploring and checking out all the lights,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure they don’t destroy everything.”

The Lake Como funhouse’s grand opening Jan. 31 served as a spot for everything from date nights, to birthday celebrations and even health care therapy.

George Ryan of Kankakee, Illinois, said he brought his wife, Amy, to enjoy the ice castle as a way of helping her recover from a recent stroke.

“I thought this would be great therapy for her to come and see the beautiful lights and ice castles to kind of help her reconnect,” Ryan said. “We have never been here — it is amazing.”

Town of Geneva resident Erin Beelstra was surprised by her fiance, Matthew Baumann, with a trip inside the ice castle.

The two moved to the Lake Geneva area recently, and were excited to find such a fun winter attraction close to home.