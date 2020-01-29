Ice castle tickets already sold out for opening weekend

TOWN OF GENEVA — Tickets are sold out already for opening weekend of the Lake Geneva region's new ice castle attraction.

Spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski today said tickets are sold out for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as the frozen outdoor funhouse moves toward a grand opening this weekend at Geneva National Resort.

Anyone who does not have tickets already, Smuzynski said, will not get into the ice castle before Monday.

Other future weekend dates are sold out, too.

"I would really recommend that if someone is wanting to see it, to try to book on a weekday," Smuzynski said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Tickets are available online at icecastles.com. Admission is $16.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids Monday through Thursday, $20.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids on weekends.

Tickets are available through Feb. 16, at which time the company Ice Castles LLC will make future dates available based on weather forecasts.

The ice castle is an interactive walk-through attraction that treats adults and children to slides, tunnels and other photo-ready amenities. Colored lights illuminate the castle for nighttime visitors.