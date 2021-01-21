Ice castle tickets sold out through Feb. 15, unless you buy hotel package

The Geneva National Resort ice castles are set to open to the public for the first day this winter season starting Friday, Jan. 22 but tickets may be hard to come by for the time being.
Within just a few hours of ticket sales opening, they sold out through Feb. 15.
Melissa Smuzynski, marking specialist for the ice castles, said they limited capacity to about half what it was last year due to coronavirus social distancing.
After opening weekend, she said they will re-evaluate capacity and determine if additional tickets can be added.
“You don’t want to put too many tickets on sale and realize it’s not socially distant enough,” Smuzynski said.
At this point tickets are sold out through Feb. 15, she said. But there are tickets available as part of packages for people staying at the Ridge or Geneva National, she said.
Crews first began working on the ice castles near the beginning of December, placing about 10,000 icicles each day to assemble the sprawling campus of ice attractions.
In addition to enormous towers of ice dazzled in LED lights, the attraction this year will also feature tunnels, fountains, frozen thrones and an ice slide.
This will be the third season the Utah-based Ice Castles LLC has built an attraction in the Geneva Lake area. After the attraction's first year run near the Lake Geneva Riviera building, it was moved to a location in the Geneva National with more room to build.
The ice castles won't be the only attraction at the Geneva National starting Friday. This year Ice Castles has partnered with Geneva National Destination, which will offer a sledding hill, ice skating rink, a lantern-lit snowshoe trail, igloo dining and other accommodations near the ice castles.
To reduce spread of the coronavirus, ice castle-goers will be required to wear face coverings and capacity in the winter exhibit will be limited. Tunnels and crawl spaces throughout the ice castles have also been marked as one-way and increased sanitation procedures have been put in place.
Ice Castles LLC has also constructed ice castles in Colorado, Utah and New Hampshire this season.