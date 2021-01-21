Ice castle tickets sold out through Feb. 15, unless you buy hotel package

The Geneva National Resort ice castles are set to open to the public for the first day this winter season starting Friday, Jan. 22 but tickets may be hard to come by for the time being.

Within just a few hours of ticket sales opening, they sold out through Feb. 15.

Melissa Smuzynski, marking specialist for the ice castles, said they limited capacity to about half what it was last year due to coronavirus social distancing.

After opening weekend, she said they will re-evaluate capacity and determine if additional tickets can be added.

“You don’t want to put too many tickets on sale and realize it’s not socially distant enough,” Smuzynski said.

At this point tickets are sold out through Feb. 15, she said. But there are tickets available as part of packages for people staying at the Ridge or Geneva National, she said.

Crews first began working on the ice castles near the beginning of December, placing about 10,000 icicles each day to assemble the sprawling campus of ice attractions.