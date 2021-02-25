Ice Castles close for the season after warm week

The Geneva National ice castles have closed for the season due to warm weather conditions this week.

Ice Castles LLC spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski said in a Feb. 25 written statement that the Geneva National ice castles would end their season, which ran without interruption since their opening day on Jan. 22.

“It was a wonderful season in Wisconsin, and we were happy to welcome guests over the last four weeks, bringing joy and outdoor winter fun at a time many were looking for safe activities for their families,” she said in the statement.

Ticket sales for the popular winter attraction have been discontinued for the season and ticketholders from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28 have been notified of the closure and will receive a full refund.

In the statement Smuzynski said the Midway, Utah-based company looks forward to returning to Wisconsin next winter, potentially signaling the winter playground may return to the Geneva Lake area for a fourth year.

The castles were first showcased in 2019 at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva before moving to a golf course in the Geneva National in 2020.